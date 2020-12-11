11 favourite clapbacks to Trump’s bizarre and shouty tweet

Donald Trump must be a multi-tasking genius, because as well as working tirelessly to fight the coronavirus and protect the livelihoods of Americans, he’s somehow managed to tweet 24 times in the last 18 hours, including this succinct offering.

Your guess is as good as ours, but these replies were very funny, so we thought we’d share them.

1.

While in OZ, don't forget to ask the Wizard for a heart, too.

❤️ https://t.co/aHefVK61jF — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 10, 2020

2.

DEMENTIA & UNTREATED TERTIARY SYPHILIS!!! — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 10, 2020

3.

4.

JOY (pump it up, pump it up) & PAIN!!! https://t.co/Oxix5vqcLb — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 10, 2020

5.

6.

Hey Donald, what do you call your testicles? https://t.co/D7IBPD0Ks3 — Alex Dale (@typofoto) December 10, 2020

7.

Shit He's going after the other two pieces of the Triforce https://t.co/MRsSTX8424 pic.twitter.com/2TFcBZxyjY — Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd) December 11, 2020

8.

9.

BREAKING: Trump acknowledges Biden as next President. https://t.co/a276XayF7t — Real Fake P0TUS (@RF_P0TUS) December 10, 2020

10.

The wisdom of a 3rd grade to know that Biden won!

The courage of an adult to admit it! pic.twitter.com/urFNmIsaVA — Michael C. Ennis-McMillan, PhD (@mennisNY) December 10, 2020

11.

Finally, some real wisdom and courage.

Indeed, you piece of shit. pic.twitter.com/MstpAnzWTn — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 10, 2020

