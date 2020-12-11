11 favourite clapbacks to Trump’s bizarre and shouty tweet

Donald Trump must be a multi-tasking genius, because as well as working tirelessly to fight the coronavirus and protect the livelihoods of Americans, he’s somehow managed to tweet 24 times in the last 18 hours, including this succinct offering.

Your guess is as good as ours, but these replies were very funny, so we thought we’d share them.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Finally, some real wisdom and courage.

READ MORE

Mark Hamill congratulated Donald Trump after he tweeted this and it’s brilliant

Source Donald Trump Image Screengrab