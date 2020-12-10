The Spider-Man 3 cast continues to grow and it’s turned into a meme
The old saying goes that the average human swallows eight spiders a year in their sleep, although it’s starting to feel like you’re more likely to swallow a Spider-Man movie.
The latest movie to star the heroic web-slinger, slated for release in December of 2021, has been building an impressive cast list with Daredevil actor Charlie Cox being the newest name attached to the movie.
#Daredevil star Charlie Cox has reportedly joined Spider-Man 3, now. https://t.co/gfNgczL33R pic.twitter.com/GMPToAzgrE
— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) December 9, 2020
Currently, the untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home is also set to star Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Emma Stone, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch.
That’s a lot of people.
As the ever-increasing list of actors (re)joining the franchise has been revealed, Twitter has been busy with their own casting:
BREAKING: The entire cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will be joining Spider-Man 3 pic.twitter.com/gzSQ3omjSP
— kit kringle (@kitshrek) December 9, 2020
BREAKING: Grover is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Spider-Monster in SPIDER-MAN 3! pic.twitter.com/xzpqEBWMxu
— ❄️ Muppet History 🎄 (@HistoryMuppet) December 10, 2020
BREAKING: Cate Blanchett will reportedly reprise her role as Carol Aird in the upcoming SPIDER-MAN 3. pic.twitter.com/dVxhjwtdXs
— obi wan flynobi (@flyinvisible) December 9, 2020
PULP FICTION'S The Gimp rumored to return for SPIDER-MAN 3. pic.twitter.com/XZzQ3SXyl7
— Kevin Maher (@KevinGeeksOut) December 9, 2020
BREAKING: Matthew Morrison will reportedly reprise his role as The Grinch in the upcoming SPIDER-MAN 3. pic.twitter.com/y972cK7aqB
— nile (@storyteIIers) December 10, 2020
Spoderman is rumored to return in “Spider-Man 3”
(Source: hshshdbdjskwn) pic.twitter.com/Bw6ZwKgGmQ
— MattWillPost (@MattPostSaysHi) December 9, 2020
BREAKING: Will Smith will reprise his character from Wild Wild West in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 pic.twitter.com/HHLhqGNbqQ
— 1/4 Black Santa (@QTRBlackGarrett) December 9, 2020
Gérard Depardieu is rumored to return as Obelix in Spider-Man 3
source : @THR pic.twitter.com/SXj6hBPVMg
— Fungus Veneficus (@BDXWallCrawler) December 9, 2020
BREAKING: Somehow Palpatine has returned!
Dark Lord of the Sith Emperor Sheev Palpatine to return in Spider-Man 3. pic.twitter.com/JP8LwJE69E
— DJ Clulow (@djclulow) December 9, 2020
BREAKING: Rowan Atkinson will reportedly reprise his role as Mr. Bean in SPIDER-MAN 3! pic.twitter.com/ix9cAsTpox
— 🎄Sir Simon A.🎄 (@BabyLamb5) December 9, 2020
In conclusion…
marvel casting actors for spider-man 3 pic.twitter.com/wlDQw32uWK
— out of context marvel (@nocontextmarveI) December 9, 2020
READ MORE
Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift pooled their skills to make the best dating app ad for 2020
Source: Marvel / Sony Pictures Releasing