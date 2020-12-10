The Spider-Man 3 cast continues to grow and it’s turned into a meme

The old saying goes that the average human swallows eight spiders a year in their sleep, although it’s starting to feel like you’re more likely to swallow a Spider-Man movie.

The latest movie to star the heroic web-slinger, slated for release in December of 2021, has been building an impressive cast list with Daredevil actor Charlie Cox being the newest name attached to the movie.

Currently, the untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home is also set to star Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Emma Stone, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch.

That’s a lot of people.

As the ever-increasing list of actors (re)joining the franchise has been revealed, Twitter has been busy with their own casting:

In conclusion…

Source: Marvel / Sony Pictures Releasing