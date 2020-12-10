The Spider-Man 3 cast continues to grow and it’s turned into a meme

The old saying goes that the average human swallows eight spiders a year in their sleep, although it’s starting to feel like you’re more likely to swallow a Spider-Man movie.

The latest movie to star the heroic web-slinger, slated for release in December of 2021, has been building an impressive cast list with Daredevil actor Charlie Cox being the newest name attached to the movie.

Currently, the untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home is also set to star Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Emma Stone, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch.

That’s a lot of people.

As the ever-increasing list of actors (re)joining the franchise has been revealed, Twitter has been busy with their own casting:

BREAKING: The entire cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will be joining Spider-Man 3 pic.twitter.com/gzSQ3omjSP — kit kringle (@kitshrek) December 9, 2020

BREAKING: Grover is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Spider-Monster in SPIDER-MAN 3! pic.twitter.com/xzpqEBWMxu — ❄️ Muppet History 🎄 (@HistoryMuppet) December 10, 2020

BREAKING: Cate Blanchett will reportedly reprise her role as Carol Aird in the upcoming SPIDER-MAN 3. pic.twitter.com/dVxhjwtdXs — obi wan flynobi (@flyinvisible) December 9, 2020

PULP FICTION'S The Gimp rumored to return for SPIDER-MAN 3. pic.twitter.com/XZzQ3SXyl7 — Kevin Maher (@KevinGeeksOut) December 9, 2020

BREAKING: Matthew Morrison will reportedly reprise his role as The Grinch in the upcoming SPIDER-MAN 3. pic.twitter.com/y972cK7aqB — nile (@storyteIIers) December 10, 2020

Spoderman is rumored to return in “Spider-Man 3” (Source: hshshdbdjskwn) pic.twitter.com/Bw6ZwKgGmQ — MattWillPost (@MattPostSaysHi) December 9, 2020

BREAKING: Will Smith will reprise his character from Wild Wild West in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 pic.twitter.com/HHLhqGNbqQ — 1/4 Black Santa (@QTRBlackGarrett) December 9, 2020

Gérard Depardieu is rumored to return as Obelix in Spider-Man 3 source : @THR pic.twitter.com/SXj6hBPVMg — Fungus Veneficus (@BDXWallCrawler) December 9, 2020

BREAKING: Somehow Palpatine has returned! Dark Lord of the Sith Emperor Sheev Palpatine to return in Spider-Man 3. pic.twitter.com/JP8LwJE69E — DJ Clulow (@djclulow) December 9, 2020

BREAKING: Rowan Atkinson will reportedly reprise his role as Mr. Bean in SPIDER-MAN 3! pic.twitter.com/ix9cAsTpox — 🎄Sir Simon A.🎄 (@BabyLamb5) December 9, 2020

In conclusion…

marvel casting actors for spider-man 3 pic.twitter.com/wlDQw32uWK — out of context marvel (@nocontextmarveI) December 9, 2020

