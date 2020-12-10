‘Man with toy that repeats words gets pulled over by police’

It’s all very well having a toy on your dashboard that repeats words, but what happens if you get pulled over by the police? This happens.

It’s not an entirely new clip but it went viral after it was shared by Redditor nasirnufael.

‘The fact I don’t understand the language spoken here somehow makes this even more funny.’ SlightlyStable ‘Enjoy translation: I: Good day, I’m captain Dobrinin, hand over your documents, please. (Hamster talks) I: What did you say? (Hamster repeats) I: Captain Dobrinin, your documents please. (Hamster repeats) I: Wait, what, that was the hamster speaking? (Dude laughs) I: Right, turn that hamster off now. (Dude hands over documents) I: Everything is in order, be on your merry way! M: Glory to the traffic police (DPS)! (Hamster repeats).’ Turok301 ‘Did any one else hear “slappa da base” at the end …’ Deion313

Source Reddit u/nasirnufael YouTube