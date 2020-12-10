This joke about the vaccine was made even funnier by the mask sceptic who didn’t get it

Amid the thousands of jokes about the roll-out of the vaccine, you could be forgiven for having missed this absolute zinger from The Independent’s Tom Peck.

Vera Dobson, aged 88, who became only the fourth person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, told ITV News: “I am just so lucky. Sometimes I get hopelessly lost, even just on my way home from the shops, but now I’ve been microchipped Bill Gates will always know where I am.” — Tom Peck (@tompeck) December 8, 2020

A lot of people reacted as you’d expect – with a bit of appreciation or joining in with the joke.

🤣 Will it improve my WiFi? https://t.co/uR5Z9o9PGV — Alex (@AlexMumOf2) December 8, 2020

Vaccine 2.0 will have 5G! — Dr Martin Character Matters (@MartinRemains) December 8, 2020

However, so many people thought the tweet was true, that Tom felt compelled to post this:

(I feel like there are a worryingly large number of people who are unaware this is very obviously completely made up) — Tom Peck (@tompeck) December 8, 2020

Among them was one of the most vocal Brexiters and now an opponent of the current level of anti-coronavirus measures, Darren Grimes.

He was right about the British humour, but it was Tom’s, not Vera’s.

In fairness to Darren Grimes, he is prepared to wear a mask – it’s just that he’s also reluctant to stop moaning about it.

I know many will tell me of my selfishness for this, but I despise wearing a mask and dread the compulsory wearing of them. They're so dehumanising. You miss a smile, you can miss dialogue and social interaction with staff. They're the most miserable public health initiative yet. — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) July 13, 2020

I couldn't get hold of a standard mask, so I'm wearing a full-face covering. I'm really worried that as I head to public transport someone will assume I'm a yob that wants to pull down a statue or throw missiles at a police officer. pic.twitter.com/0mwHHvvdix — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) June 10, 2020

Tom spotted the gaffe and passed it on.

Twitter was amused.

I love it when you expose yourself as an absolute idiot https://t.co/FdrVLVYca4 — Luke O’Nien Appreciation Society (@stiffinho) December 9, 2020

dunno if it's the Brexit waiting but i just properly lost it at this — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) December 9, 2020

He’s still kept it up. This is more proof Darren is not only an irresponsible jerk off. He’s incredibly thick who is gullible that he swallows lies with verifying. Irresponsible tit https://t.co/g1OuYU2lIN — shaquille_oatmeal (@akmufc2020) December 10, 2020

I really love that you constantly make a fool out of yourself on here, day-in day-out. Anytime I feel bad about my life, I always comfort myself by saying “hey, at least I’m not as idiotic as Darren Grimes” x https://t.co/QH9pGY1mtb — Jacho Libre (@TheJackEyedPeas) December 10, 2020

Finally …

I mean, yes, this is very funny, but it’s also the Twitter equivalent of pretending to throw a ball for a particularly dimwitted dog and watching him hare off into a lake. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) December 9, 2020

READ MORE

Brexiter Darren Grimes tried to play the working class card and got totally owned – 9 perfect smackdowns

Source Tom Peck Image Tom Peck, Daniel Schludi on Unsplash