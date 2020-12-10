This joke about the vaccine was made even funnier by the mask sceptic who didn’t get it

Amid the thousands of jokes about the roll-out of the vaccine, you could be forgiven for having missed this absolute zinger from The Independent’s Tom Peck.

A lot of people reacted as you’d expect – with a bit of appreciation or joining in with the joke.

However, so many people thought the tweet was true, that Tom felt compelled to post this:

Among them was one of the most vocal Brexiters and now an opponent of the current level of anti-coronavirus measures, Darren Grimes.

He was right about the British humour, but it was Tom’s, not Vera’s.

In fairness to Darren Grimes, he is prepared to wear a mask – it’s just that he’s also reluctant to stop moaning about it.

Tom spotted the gaffe and passed it on.

Twitter was amused.

Finally …

