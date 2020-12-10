People are mocking Gucci for selling these £470 upside-down sunglasses – 9 hilarious takedowns

Over to the fashion world where luxury brand Gucci has released some new accessories, amongst which is a very interesting pair of sunglasses.

Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020

If you’re interested in purchasing a pair of your own, it’s going to set you back – an eye-wateringly expensive £470 to be exact.

Like art, fashion is subjective. Or perhaps fashion is art. Either way, this piece of eyewear has inspired a strong reaction. Here are the only 9 you need:

1.

2.

#Gucci you will be hearing from my nephew’s legal team pic.twitter.com/pP6V8uwQKQ — Matt Sullivan (@ComebackComic) December 10, 2020

3.

4.



5.

being a fashion model sounds amazing until you realise it is your job to be humiliated pic.twitter.com/HyMFfE8ZV3 — joe (@mutablejoe) December 10, 2020

6.

Dennis Taylor inspiring Gucci pic.twitter.com/MfO8QqiVMP — Craig Wood (@craigfraserwood) December 10, 2020

7.

Thanks to your tweet I decided to join the trend with my vintage frames 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WoAWADUTQp — michelle (@spazluvsshoes) December 10, 2020

8.

Would go great with this shirt pic.twitter.com/13CzRAxDtl — Ozzie (@GopherTrace) December 9, 2020

9.

Excuse me, I've fallen off my bike. pic.twitter.com/tLfucDX6lB — trouteyes (@trouteyes) December 10, 2020

Source: @PKhakpour / Gucci