People are mocking Gucci for selling these £470 upside-down sunglasses – 9 hilarious takedowns
Over to the fashion world where luxury brand Gucci has released some new accessories, amongst which is a very interesting pair of sunglasses.
Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL
— porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020
If you’re interested in purchasing a pair of your own, it’s going to set you back – an eye-wateringly expensive £470 to be exact.
Like art, fashion is subjective. Or perhaps fashion is art. Either way, this piece of eyewear has inspired a strong reaction. Here are the only 9 you need:
1.
Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL
— porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020
2.
#Gucci you will be hearing from my nephew’s legal team pic.twitter.com/pP6V8uwQKQ
— Matt Sullivan (@ComebackComic) December 10, 2020
3.
Hi @gucci, we need to talk. pic.twitter.com/rGMT5BMvuS
— Specsavers (@Specsavers) December 10, 2020
4.
fixed it pic.twitter.com/HjEcEEh3jb
— Andrei (@TheThingsOfStuf) December 9, 2020
5.
being a fashion model sounds amazing until you realise it is your job to be humiliated pic.twitter.com/HyMFfE8ZV3
— joe (@mutablejoe) December 10, 2020
6.
Dennis Taylor inspiring Gucci pic.twitter.com/MfO8QqiVMP
— Craig Wood (@craigfraserwood) December 10, 2020
7.
Thanks to your tweet I decided to join the trend with my vintage frames 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WoAWADUTQp
— michelle (@spazluvsshoes) December 10, 2020
8.
Would go great with this shirt pic.twitter.com/13CzRAxDtl
— Ozzie (@GopherTrace) December 9, 2020
9.
Excuse me, I've fallen off my bike. pic.twitter.com/tLfucDX6lB
— trouteyes (@trouteyes) December 10, 2020
READ MORE
Americans have just discovered kettles and British people are once again in shock
Source: @PKhakpour / Gucci