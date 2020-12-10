The 14 funniest takes on Boris Johnson’s Brexit talks dinner with Ursula von der Leyen

In three weeks, the UK will cease operating under EU regulations as the Brexit transition period comes to a close, yet the two parties have failed to agree a deal.

On Wednesday evening, Boris Johnson attended a dinner with the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in an effort to iron out the major differences that are preventing a smooth way forward.

On my way to Brussels to meet @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen. A good deal is still there to be done. But whether we agree trading arrangements resembling those of Australia or Canada, the United Kingdom will prosper mightily as an independent nation 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/6z1Tlr1ltI — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 9, 2020

Or, as this very funny parody account put it …

Off to Brussels to charm Ursula von der Leyen. Got my spare pants and toothbrush in the briefcase. Don't wait up… pic.twitter.com/vlZUqoWZEs — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 9, 2020

It was an inauspicious start, with the PM clearly unaware of anti-coronavirus measures.

WATCH: @BorisJohnson “do we keep our masks on Ursula?@VonDerLeyen “keep distance”@VonDerLeyen: "You have to put it (mask) back on…"@BorisJohnson: "Put it back on immediately? You run a tight ship here, Ursula, and quite right too” Imagine dinnerpic.twitter.com/HabClUt2kN — Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) December 9, 2020

Any hopes of a swift conclusion were in vain.

Word from the dinner in Brussels…it’s still going on, we are now two and a half hours in — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) December 9, 2020

Still arguing over who gets the fish course https://t.co/FdxG7Vlt46 pic.twitter.com/vZnbpTpaDr — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 9, 2020

At the eventual conclusion …there was still no conclusion. The EU described the discussion as “lively”, while the UK said it had been “frank”.

Twitter’s reaction to the whole thing was also lively and frank.

1.

"Why is he eating urinal cakes, Ursula?"

"Must be a tradition he learnt at Eton" pic.twitter.com/aITsSxEg3Y — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) December 9, 2020

2.

Brussels Brexit menu leaked pic.twitter.com/s8XNfJAdP2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 9, 2020

3.

"Excellent" said Ursula to other guests, "the Jester has arrived" pic.twitter.com/aVj1ZbeTbk — Laz, Lazarou Monkiest of Terrors 3.5%🏳️‍🌈 (@FrancisMaudeAdv) December 9, 2020

4.

I hope Boris’s dinner tonight was chlorinated chicken served with veg that’s been stuck on a lorry for three days. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) December 9, 2020

5.

6.

“Last call for passengers boarding Unicorn Air, Flight 633 for Sunlit Uplands via 1957” pic.twitter.com/hmthgrVyWg — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) December 9, 2020

