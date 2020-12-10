The Financial Times said Remainers shouldn’t gloat – our 9 favourite clapbacks

It can surely come as no surprise to anybody that the hashtag #BrexitShambles regularly makes an appearance on Twitter, and a cursory glance at the news will confirm the reasons.

The evident failure of Brexit was the topic of an opinion piece in Wednesday’s Financial Times, but the apparent target was not the politicians who made promises that couldn’t possibly be kept or the voters who cried “project fear” at every warning of the inevitable outcomes.

The central theme was a warning to Remainers to *checks notes* refrain from gloating.

It went down like a dry cough at a dental appointment.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Journalist, Jonathan Lis, imagined a scenario in which Brexit had been a roaring success.

A small price to pay.

The 14 funniest takes on Boris Johnson’s Brexit talks dinner with Ursula von der Leyen

