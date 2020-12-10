Boris Johnson’s ‘tight ship’ exchange with Ursula von Der Leyen is peak Brexit cringe

As you’ll know by now, Boris Johnson travelled to Brussels for dinner with the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a bid to reach a last-minute Brexit deal before the end of the year.

There were lots of funny takes – you can read 14 of the funniest here – but the reason we’re here is this exchange between the two which, if it’s not peak cringe, is somewhere very close.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

READ MORE

The 14 funniest takes on Boris Johnson’s Brexit talks dinner with Ursula von der Leyen

Source @DarrenEuronews @andrewiconnell