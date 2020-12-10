It’s a tough ask to summarise an entire nation in just one picture. But if the number of people who liked this image is anything to go by, then this might come close.

It was shared by Redditor wibbly118 who said: ‘As a European, this is how I’d summarise America right now.’

And here it is.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘So guns, Jeeps and cheap weed. That’s ONE perspective to have.’ ToMuchNietzsche ‘Instead of jeeps, it should be comically large pickup trucks.’ graywh ‘Dang. Those are some deals.’ fxd ‘You act like this is a bad thing?’ satans_proponent ‘I’ve never seen so much freedom in a single picture.’ false_shep ‘As an American I’m never sure how to summarize Europe because I don’t follow your current events whatsoever.’

MrBae

And just in case you’re wondering, it’s in Oregon, apparently,

‘This is my home town! I love seeing this picture go around, its a few years old (maybe 4?). The gun was a decent pump action shotgun with wood furniture (pretty sure it was the Remington 870 express). The weed shop was one of the first to open in our county when Oregon legalized weed. It actually opened prior to the bill going into effect anticipating that it would! Edit: For clarification, its a weed shop BEHIND a car lot. And just to the right out of frame is a restaurant that has been shut down TWICE for not following Covid guidelines. Lots of mindsets on that block.’ Slav_Dog

Source Reddit u/wibbly118