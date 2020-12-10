Americans have just discovered kettles and British people are once again in shock

Britain and America have a strained history when it comes to tea, which might partly explain why it seems to have taken Americans so long to adopt one of Britain’s most prized possessions: the kettle.

But good news, despite this debate rearing it’s ugly head annually, Americans have discovered kettles (again).

In case you’re wondering how some Americans have heated their water in the past, here’s a short video to educate and enrage you in equal measure:

 

Needless to say, it’s a somewhat controversial method…

Back to the present day, where the humble kitchen appliance is gaining new fans across the pond.

Here’s what some British people had to say:

For anyone curious as to the real reason most Americans don’t own a kettle, it’s actually to do with the voltage. Most homes in the US operate on 100-127 volts, whereas the UK and many other countries use between 220 and 240 volts. Science.

Here’s hoping the US continues down its path of discovery…

