Americans have just discovered kettles and British people are once again in shock

Britain and America have a strained history when it comes to tea, which might partly explain why it seems to have taken Americans so long to adopt one of Britain’s most prized possessions: the kettle.

But good news, despite this debate rearing it’s ugly head annually, Americans have discovered kettles (again).

Americans have found kettles pic.twitter.com/A5GqPlR7f5 — 🇧🇧Twitch Affiliate #7samurai🇯🇲 (@GameBoiiSav) December 5, 2020

In case you’re wondering how some Americans have heated their water in the past, here’s a short video to educate and enrage you in equal measure:

never been so triggered in my life pic.twitter.com/NW5vpWtmil — holl ≅ (@whatforholl) June 7, 2020

Needless to say, it’s a somewhat controversial method…

ive only been in london for a few hours and ive already been told twice that americans are dumb because they heard we microwave water to make tea — justine (@biticonjustine) October 13, 2018

Back to the present day, where the humble kitchen appliance is gaining new fans across the pond.

So i finally converted to a (electric) kettle and this mf really boils water in 2 minutes 💀 I had tea 3 times today — ju tha jeweler 🎋 (@earringdealer) December 5, 2020

Here’s what some British people had to say:

This is so true and so weird. I once explained to an American friend what a kettle was and he reacted like I'd just invented a jet pack. https://t.co/o2A8FZ8u1S — Ben Newmark (@bennewmark) December 6, 2020

Just to reinforce how much Americans don't get kettles… They don't only call them "tea kettles"… Mr Coffee Tea Kettle. pic.twitter.com/azsLo4DO0Y — Cybergibbons (@cybergibbons) December 6, 2020

For anyone curious as to the real reason most Americans don’t own a kettle, it’s actually to do with the voltage. Most homes in the US operate on 100-127 volts, whereas the UK and many other countries use between 220 and 240 volts. Science.

Here’s hoping the US continues down its path of discovery…

They’ve finally discovered kettles! Next step health care? — Leona ✨ (@bubblekittea) December 6, 2020

