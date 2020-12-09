It’s always satisfying to see a scammer scammed, and this example is particularly good.

‘Scamming a scammer with voice acting’ is a video from last year by musician and voice actor Rosie Okumura that has just gone viral all over again on Reddit because it’s just so good.

‘Your videos are funny as hell, I died laughing when you said “schfity five” 😂’ A7U_G ‘That was actually really amazing!’ RespectfulAsshole123 ‘The “$200” part where your voice changes a bit really seals the deal. Bravo!’ FastOrangeCat ‘That pause at…. 9…. cards and… 200.. Dollars was so precise. The voice acting was smoooooth. Great clip!’ insane_issac

And for a bit of added context, here’s the clip in full.

More Rosie Okumura over on Instagram here and YouTube here.

Source YouTube Reddit u/rosieokumura