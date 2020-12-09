‘Santa better wear a F***ing mask’ is the perfect Christmas song for 2020
In spite of the vaccine rolling out in various places, people are being reminded that they need to maintain social distancing, keep washing their hands throughly and often – and of course, to wear their masks.
Those rules apply to everyone without a valid exemption, and according to Stewart Reynolds, better known as Brittlestar, they even apply to Father Christmas.
SANTA BETTER WEAR A F____ING MASK
(song only edit!) pic.twitter.com/JYBNqprdtC
— Brittlestar (@brittlestar) November 28, 2020
It’s the breakout Christmas hit we didn’t even know we needed.
GATHER THE FAMILY TOGETHER AND SING ALONG https://t.co/AdzZPyCM4W pic.twitter.com/QoohMwgeE9
— Brittlestar (@brittlestar) November 29, 2020
My new favourite Xmas song 🤗 https://t.co/r4t5PexpmC
— Olena Schell (@OlenaSchell) December 1, 2020
Definitely this year’s breakout Christmas hit! https://t.co/yICmRIPdoA
— Vanessa (@VMariePauls) November 30, 2020
A touching tune. 👍😂 https://t.co/udieteZSIm
— John F Corrigan (@CorriganLab) November 28, 2020
This is so good! Funny, yet pulls ye olde Christmas heartstrings!🎅🏼 https://t.co/DnVTKFCMTe
— themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) December 5, 2020
Perhaps inevitably, Cathy Richards said this.
Love it, Actually. https://t.co/LNxnMHm5YQ
— Cathy Richards (@ride_rd) December 5, 2020
Good shout.
If you want to watch the version with the spoken intro, you can do that here. Go and give Brittlestar a follow.
READ MORE
This touching farewell song for Trump is as funny as it is NSFW
Source Brittlestar Image Screengrab