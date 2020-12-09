‘Santa better wear a F***ing mask’ is the perfect Christmas song for 2020

In spite of the vaccine rolling out in various places, people are being reminded that they need to maintain social distancing, keep washing their hands throughly and often – and of course, to wear their masks.

Those rules apply to everyone without a valid exemption, and according to Stewart Reynolds, better known as Brittlestar, they even apply to Father Christmas.

It’s the breakout Christmas hit we didn’t even know we needed.

Perhaps inevitably, Cathy Richards said this.

Good shout.

If you want to watch the version with the spoken intro, you can do that here. Go and give Brittlestar a follow.

Source Brittlestar Image Screengrab