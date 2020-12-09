Piers Morgan tying Michael Gove up in knots over Covid is a very satisfying watch

Despite the pandemic and all the questions people had over Boris Johnson’s handling of the pandemic, government ministers spent a large part of this year not appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

They’re back on it now – Matt Hancock made a memorable appearance yesterday – and Michael Gove was on it today.

And this fabulous moment when Piers Morgan quizzed him why the UK had so many more Covid deaths than, say, Germany, went viral because, well, have a watch.

“If you want to talk about context & raise Germany we have had more than 3 times as many deaths as Germany & their population is significantly larger then ours!”@piersmorgan hammers Michael Gove in a masterclass of how to hold Gov’t to account. I hope #BBCBreakfast was watching pic.twitter.com/3o3sY45KUI — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 9, 2020

More of this sort of thing please. Bet Gove can’t wait to go on again.

Love him or loathe him, he certainly knows how to get politicians sweating. And not in a good way. — 12 Daisies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿♀️🌻 (@TwelveDaisies) December 9, 2020

And there was more.

Piers Morgan – Patrick Vallance said on record that we were following a herd immunity strategy Michael Gove – We were not following a policy of herd immunity Piers Morgan – So Patrick vallance didn't know the policy the govt was following & he's the chief scientific advisor? pic.twitter.com/Sn88dRPonG — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 9, 2020

Perhaps he should have started crying.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock becomes emotional hearing the words of the first man in the world to receive the vaccine, William Shakespeare. He tearily says ‘it makes you so proud to be British’.@piersmorgan| @susannareid100 Watch the full interview👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/IxzfZ3GAVs — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 8, 2020

