Piers Morgan tying Michael Gove up in knots over Covid is a very satisfying watch

Despite the pandemic and all the questions people had over Boris Johnson’s handling of the pandemic, government ministers spent a large part of this year not appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

They’re back on it now – Matt Hancock made a memorable appearance yesterday – and Michael Gove was on it today.

And this fabulous moment when Piers Morgan quizzed him why the UK had so many more Covid deaths than, say, Germany, went viral because, well, have a watch.

More of this sort of thing please. Bet Gove can’t wait to go on again.

And there was more.

Perhaps he should have started crying.

Source @PeterStefanovi2