24 of the most hilariously middle-class things overheard in Waitrose

At this point, Overhead in Waitrose is essentially an internet cult classic. If you’re unfmailiar with the concept, it’s exactly what it sounds like: the everyday things people have overheard while shopping in Waitrose.

Without further to do, here are 24 of the most bizzare, middle-class, and hilarious things overheard in Waitrose:

1.

Overheard in Waitrose “ shall we buy a tin of performative biscuits, or some biscuits we actually want to eat?” — Philippa_Perry (@Philippa_Perry) December 22, 2019

2.

Overheard in Waitrose. “I really don’t understand people who panic buy – she’s got toilet paper and bags of dried pasta piled high on her kitchen table!” “Well you never know what’s happening in people’s lives, do you? She may not have a larder.”#coronavirus — SAVE OUR THEATRES! ✍🏻🥦 (@DawnCoxwell) March 10, 2020

3.

Overheard in Waitrose: “Jemima, you’ll have to take the rosemary off the focaccia before we feed the ducks, darling….they can’t digest it!” — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) February 10, 2016

4.

Overheard in Waitrose: “well I’ll have to wipe my arse with kitchen roll. It’s not ideal but it’s all we’ve got Ken” 😂 — Charlotte (@charlhan19) March 13, 2020

5.

Overheard in Waitrose: "My child, you don't know what need means until you've need, need, needed a glass of Pimms on a summer's afternoon." — Dan Attfield (@danattfield) July 19, 2014

6.

Genuinely overheard in Waitrose: ‘excuse me sir would you mind showing me where I can find the **upmarket** champagne?’ — Karim Palant (@KarimPalant) November 9, 2019

7.

Overheard in @waitrose at the butcher counter.. "Can you believe I was 40 before I had quail?" #overheardconversations #waitrose #quail — KP (@KendalHove) January 5, 2017

8.

Overheard in Waitrose Chiswick "Mummy does Lego have a silent t like Merlot?" @leecadden1 — RM (@em_ba_see) December 22, 2014

9.

Just overheard a shop assistant in Waitrose say to a co-worker, ‘So, are you a Greg or a Gregory?’

He said, ‘My name’s Steve’…. — Jason Buckner (@Jasonbuckner104) September 15, 2018

10.

Overheard in the local Waitrose (on the phone): "Yes I know it ruins everything Karen but they've run out of fresh cranberries. No there's none in the grocers either. Well what do you want me to do Karen, BLOODY GROW THEM?"#ChristmasEveEve — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) December 23, 2018

11.

Overheard in Waitrose "Madam, lower your voice, this isn't Asda" — Minturn Alexander (@minturnalexandr) February 15, 2020

12.

Overheard in Waitrose just now – and I kid you not . On phone “ it’s absolute carnage in here – no goji berries , no quails eggs and no samphire – all out of stock . God knows what I’m going to do tonight “ Hope that isn’t your invite ! #NYE2018 — Alison Clarke (@pitchwitch) December 31, 2018

13.

#overheardinwaitrose

"Darling, put that straight back. Purple sprouting broccoli brings Joshua out in hives" — Paul Foster (@MrPaulFoster) May 17, 2018

14.

Overheard in Waitrose:

Dad: are you still not eating venison sausages?

~5y/o daughter: No not at this moment

Dad: oh dear. Pork then. — B (@B_WTB) August 29, 2015

15.

Just overheard in Waitrose: "No Fennella. Put that nasty milk back. Mummy only buys organic." — Louisa Hannan (@louhannan) June 18, 2016

16.

“I’m putting together gift bags for my builders.” #overheardinwaitrose — Sarah Meads (@highonthecleeve) October 15, 2018

17.

Overheard in @Waitrose:

Little girl: "Daddy, why can't Alfie eat real dog food?"

Daddy: "Because Alfie's a vegetarian like the rest of us." — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) August 11, 2015

18.

Overheard in Waitrose: "I'm pretty sure male chickens don't lay eggs." "They only find out if a chicken is female when an egg pops out". I need a drink. — Dr Benjamin 'Ward Viking' Janaway (@drjanaway) October 13, 2018

19.

Once overheard in Waitrose:

"No, Giles! Get a nice Chablis. What is it with you and your obsession with Sauvignon Blanc?" — Ian Power (@IHPower) July 27, 2017

20.

overheard in waitrose: "god, planning christmas dinner is a real pavlova!" — 🎅 i work at robert dyas and i'm gay 🎅 (@bethmayashley) December 24, 2019

21.

"Oh look, giant crumpets!" "No Anthony, not after last time" #overheardinwaitrose — Alison Denham 🖐🏻 (@paddymaid) November 4, 2017

22.

Overheard in Waitrose #Altrincham

Cashier: would you like a free take-away drink?

Lady: only if it's a gin and tonic! My kind of lady 🙌🏼 — Kate (@Kateandtheboys) July 7, 2017

23.

In Waitrose in Putney. Just overheard someone say “no, darling, we don’t eat bread that comes in plastic bags”. 😂 — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) November 19, 2017

24.

Overheard in Norwich Waitrose today. Mother to small child: "Jeremy, you can't run in here. THIS IS WAITROSE." — Tom Cox (@cox_tom) June 1, 2013

