A New Zealand breakfast show was tricked into celebrating Fred and Rosemary West’s wedding anniversary

Presenting on live television comes with many risks, and that’s doubly true when viewer participation is involved. On Wednesday, Jenny-May Clarkson and Indira Stewart, hosts of the New Zealand show TVNZ Breakfast learned that the hard way.

During a segment called “Today’s the Day”, the duo read out a viewer submitted email celebrating the wedding anniversary of notorious British killers Fred And Rosemary West.

Here’s the moment in question:

TVNZ Breakfast were fooled into congratulating serial killers Fred and Rosemary West's wedding anniversary on the “Today's the Day”segment. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/wNmMMGWg5M — Miffy Buckley 🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) December 8, 2020

Without getting into too much detail, Fred and Rosemary West committed at least twelve murders between 1967 and 1987… not exactly the type of people you’d want to publicly congratulate on a morning breakfast show.

Here’s the transcript:

“Francis and Violet Eastwood celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. I love it. This is their children’s favourite photo of them, taking on their honeymoon way back in 199o.

“Your adoring children Dan, Rachel, and Edwin say you’re the most caring parents they could ask for and are looking forward to celebrating with you today.”

A photo of the couple is displayed on-air throughout while the Sister Sledge song “We Are Family” plays in the background.

The segment finishes with the hosts saying “Here’s to another 30 years!” with some added cheerful “wahoos” from within the studio.

TVNZ’s general manager of corporate communications, Rachel Howard, told the Herald that they “sincerely apologise” for the error.

Source: TVNZ / @miffythegamer