7 scathing reactions as Gove says a border down the Irish Sea gives N.I. “the best of both worlds”

As you are probably aware, Brexit talks are in diplomatic ITU and the prognosis isn’t great, with Boris Johnson about to head over to speak to the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, to apply the paddles to any chance of a deal.

However, one chink of light shone through after it emerged that the parties had agreed on terms for Northern Ireland, allowing the UK to withdraw its threat of some law-breaking clauses in the Internal Market Bill.

Breaking: I have NOT murdered anyone today, hurrah for me. https://t.co/qCQnEzC16M — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) December 8, 2020

The deal struck over NI amounts to a border down the Irish Sea, allowing frictionless trade across their border with the Republic of Ireland.

Quick reminder that @MichaelGove said he would quit his job if the government backed down on the #InternalMarketBill. pic.twitter.com/JI9GR7Gfdc — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) December 7, 2020

That same Michael Gove gave an interview praising the new arrangements, and this is how he described Northern Ireland’s situation.

'Businesses in Northern Ireland have the opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds'@MichaelGove says the divorce deal he has agreed with the EU gives Northern Ireland access to both the EU single market and the rest of the UK market https://t.co/2eK9ZDVbMe pic.twitter.com/fN2upPCcOX — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) December 8, 2020

“The best of both worlds”, eh? If only the rest of the UK could have had some kind of deal whereby it had access to the European single market, whilst also being able to trade with other parts of the UK.

via Gfycat

As you’d expect – everybody had much the same response.

1.

Gove says NI now have the best of both worlds as they’ve unfettered access to EU Single Market & UK Single Market. Hold on. This “best of both worlds” scenario is exactly what we had in 2016. So WTF have we just burned £200bn on Brexit for? Some fish?? pic.twitter.com/3mp6wLdJtf — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) December 8, 2020

2.

Fucking amazing that at this point they’ve hedged themselves into having to sell the benefits of the single market they’re tearing us out of pic.twitter.com/F9uyFngLFO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 8, 2020

3.

"Businesses in Northern Ireland have the opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds". …or to give its proper name: 2015. https://t.co/d6ConPPDlo — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) December 8, 2020

4.

So northern Ireland gets the 'best of both worlds' and the rest of U.K. doesn't …. @michaelgove proving that brexit is basically shortchanging most of the U.K…. you couldn't write this shit #brexshit https://t.co/2xTk4SY7y0 — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) December 8, 2020

5.

Oily, fish-lipped atrocity Michael Gove here, explaining how maintaining access to EU markets and the UK market represents ‘the best of both worlds’, right after the grotesque little tosser stripped us of precisely those benefits.pic.twitter.com/F4XNYEvEf4 — 🏳️‍🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) December 8, 2020

6.

What a choice of words. Ireland will, apparently, “enjoy the best of both worlds: access to the EU single market and at the same time unfettered access to the rest of the UK market.” Wait! Isn’t that what WE ALL had, before you decided to set it on fire?pic.twitter.com/3NBYHmB7sE — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) December 8, 2020

7.

The whole of the UK had access to the UK and EU markets – the "best of both worlds". It's called being in the EU. https://t.co/GUkFgYuWxd — J. O'Riordan (@gaeltwice) December 8, 2020

Dexter AlmightyOBE had this astute observation.

Michael Gove always sounds like a teenager who has been given a particularly challenging position on a topic in a sixth form debating society. — Dexter AlmightyOBE (@Dexter_Alrighty) December 8, 2020

READ MORE

Theresa May’s face as she listened to Michael Gove’s Brexit BS was all of us

Source ITV News Image Screengrab