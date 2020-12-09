7 scathing reactions as Gove says a border down the Irish Sea gives N.I. “the best of both worlds”

As you are probably aware, Brexit talks are in diplomatic ITU and the prognosis isn’t great, with Boris Johnson about to head over to speak to the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, to apply the paddles to any chance of a deal.

However, one chink of light shone through after it emerged that the parties had agreed on terms for Northern Ireland, allowing the UK to withdraw its threat of some law-breaking clauses in the Internal Market Bill.

The deal struck over NI amounts to a border down the Irish Sea, allowing frictionless trade across their border with the Republic of Ireland.

That same Michael Gove gave an interview praising the new arrangements, and this is how he described Northern Ireland’s situation.

“The best of both worlds”, eh? If only the rest of the UK could have had some kind of deal whereby it had access to the European single market, whilst also being able to trade with other parts of the UK.

As you’d expect – everybody had much the same response.

Dexter AlmightyOBE had this astute observation.

