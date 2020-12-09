‘The Galactic Federation interviews Earth for membership’ is the best possible follow-up to the Trump aliens story

In ‘Seems about right for 2020’ news, a former Israeli spy has told a newspaper that aliens have made a deal with the US government to be allowed to remain in hiding to carry on their experiments on Earth.

We’re not sure what’s less believable – that aliens exist and are already on Earth or that Donald Trump has been able to keep a huge secret that doesn’t involve his tax returns.

When the New York Post reported 87-year-old Haim Eshed‘s story, complete with the nugget that the aliens belong to a thing called The Galactic Federation, Twitter responded with jokes like these:

“In hiding?” Then who was that in line behind me at the grocery store? https://t.co/sgYBkNFgFX — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) December 8, 2020

LMFAOOOOOOOO imagine traveling light years to come to our shitshow of a planet https://t.co/a0kljlSdaV — rhyme (@Rhymestyle) December 8, 2020

Actor and comedian, Vinny Thomas, imagined how Earth’s application for membership of The Galactic Federation might come unstuck at the interview stage, and it throws some serious shade.

The Galactic Federation interviews Earth for membership pic.twitter.com/okgC7L0IuH — Vinny Thomas (With Eggnog!) (@vinn_ayy) December 8, 2020

Harsh but fair.

Here are a few of the things people had to say about it.

This is pretty damn perfect. https://t.co/3ZRXcbdRuk — Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) December 8, 2020

Well this is simply wonderful https://t.co/SRDlZvH56s — Lydia Botters (@MrLloydSpandex) December 8, 2020

Super funny! — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 8, 2020

And I don't say this lightly, incredible. https://t.co/0ccP9KRUnz — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) December 8, 2020

Writer, Dylan Park, said what the rest of us were thinking.

Listen, if I wasn’t crying laughing I’d just be crying https://t.co/kSXNZJICGT — Dylan (@dyllyp) December 8, 2020

