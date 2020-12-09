Donald Trump’s vaccine executive order got everyone baffled and his own adviser surely put it best

Donald Trump likes signing executives orders almost as much as he likes going on Twitter. And his latest, apparently, seeks to prioritise Americans for the Covid-19 vaccine over people from other countries.America First, and all that.

Except people are a bit (totally) confused what this latest executive order actually does (it doesn’t, for instance, directly increase vaccine production or order additional doses).

And Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” chief science advisor, surely put it best, perfectly put together by MSNBC.

Boom.

Here’s a longer clip of the interview.

And it reminded people of when this happened back in the day.

Source @Acyn