Donald Trump’s vaccine executive order got everyone baffled and his own adviser surely put it best

Donald Trump likes signing executives orders almost as much as he likes going on Twitter. And his latest, apparently, seeks to prioritise Americans for the Covid-19 vaccine over people from other countries.America First, and all that.

Except people are a bit (totally) confused what this latest executive order actually does (it doesn’t, for instance, directly increase vaccine production or order additional doses).

And Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” chief science advisor, surely put it best, perfectly put together by MSNBC.

Boom.

I asked Operation Warp Speed's chief scientific adviser, Moncef Slaoui, to explain Trump's vaccine executive order.

“Frankly, I don't know. And frankly, I'm staying out of this. I can't comment. I literally don't know." — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) December 8, 2020

🎵 When the walls,

Come tumbling down… https://t.co/BtSWKTTkuy — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) December 9, 2020

I'm surprised he hasn't done an executive order declaring himself president for life yet. https://t.co/zFDoCHyeWX — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) December 9, 2020

Here’s a longer clip of the interview.

BREAKING: Pressed by @GStephanopoulos to explain Pres. Trump's executive order prioritizing Americans’ access to COVID-19 vaccines before the United States helps other countries, "Operation Warp Speed" Chief Science Adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui says, "Frankly I don't know." pic.twitter.com/Wk7ElJKDaw — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 8, 2020

And it reminded people of when this happened back in the day.

