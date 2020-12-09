This 91-year-old’s interview about having the vaccine is a joy to behold

You can’t have missed the rollout of the vaccine in the UK on Tuesday, as it was offered to the over-80s, beginning with 90-year-old Margaret Keenan.

What you might have missed was this CNN interview with 91-year-old Martin Kenyon, who was stopped by reporter Cyril Vanier, after leaving Guy’s Hospital.

Here’s what happened.

What a guy! We particularly liked his little dig at the “nasty lunch” and “I hope I’m not going to have the bloody bug now.” We hope he isn’t too.

As an aside, that accent isn’t going to do anything to squash the American idea that Brits all either talk like the Queen or Dick Van Dyke.

Twitter loved him as much as the CNN anchor.

If you thought Martin was in such a positive frame of mind because of having the vaccination, that’s apparently not the case. He’s always been this amazing.

Let’s hope he gets those hugs before too much longer.

Source Oliver Darcy Image Screengrab