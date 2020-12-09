This 91-year-old’s interview about having the vaccine is a joy to behold

You can’t have missed the rollout of the vaccine in the UK on Tuesday, as it was offered to the over-80s, beginning with 90-year-old Margaret Keenan.

What you might have missed was this CNN interview with 91-year-old Martin Kenyon, who was stopped by reporter Cyril Vanier, after leaving Guy’s Hospital.

Here’s what happened.

this interview wins the day pic.twitter.com/HtnjnyLZwg — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 8, 2020

What a guy! We particularly liked his little dig at the “nasty lunch” and “I hope I’m not going to have the bloody bug now.” We hope he isn’t too.

As an aside, that accent isn’t going to do anything to squash the American idea that Brits all either talk like the Queen or Dick Van Dyke.

Twitter loved him as much as the CNN anchor.

This is one of the all-time great, quintessentially English interviews. https://t.co/4T5vOOuDzf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 8, 2020

This guy is magnificent. https://t.co/kHejN5RZBC — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) December 8, 2020

What a charming man. At 91 drove himself to the hospital in London, arranged to get the vaccination, had a “nasty lunch”, got innoculated, received a card as proof, and has no intention of dying now. Yes, interview wins the day.❤️ — Vote, Organize, Do Good🐥 (@MelissaHBuckner) December 8, 2020

If you thought Martin was in such a positive frame of mind because of having the vaccination, that’s apparently not the case. He’s always been this amazing.

The best part of this is Martin Kenyon was a leading anti-apartheid activist, friend of Desmond Tutu and OR Tambo, and first trustee of the first multi-racial school in South Africa https://t.co/U9DZFNQtal — Lauren Dobson-Hughes (@ldobsonhughes) December 8, 2020

Martin is my wife’s cousin. And this is how he rolls every day, not just vaccination day. https://t.co/XnAPguung3 — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) December 8, 2020

Let’s hope he gets those hugs before too much longer.

READ MORE

Someone named William Shakespeare got the vaccine and the puns went from Bard to verse – 17 favourites

Source Oliver Darcy Image Screengrab