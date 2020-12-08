This dog wasn’t happy the Christmas tree box was left on his mat and it’s brilliant

This is just brilliant, a dog who was none too happy when the Christmas tree box was left on his mat while the owners were busy putting it up.

‘George did not like the Christmas tree box being on top of his mat!’ said downriverrowing who shared it on Reddit.

Awesome.

Dog : “aye GET YO SHIT off my couch” shutyomouth101 ‘I love how different dogs are. Mine would just silently lie down next to it and look sad.’ ZeldaFan812 ‘Haha I love the dudes reaction to it and how he tries to reenact it 😂’ WovenMeaninglessness ‘Rarely have I seen a dog kick anything like a horse.’ IhaveTP4Bunghole

Source Reddit u/downriverrowing