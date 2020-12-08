This cat doesn’t want to get its paws wet so it did this and it’s a very funny watch
This cat using a little bridge to cross this stream went viral on Reddit because, well, just watch,
Fabulous.
‘It doesnt want its socks to get wet.’ prollysomeoneyoumet
‘I love how expressive cats are with their bodies. You can see the tension melt into smirky satisfaction in that last couple seconds.’ ggc4
‘Meanwhile my cat wont stop running outside to stand in the rain then coming back inside expecting a pat down only to do it again.’ Any-Grand-5104
‘It’s a “catwalk.” jkiddo090
Source Reddit u/Elua7 YouTube