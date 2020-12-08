9 favourite takedowns of David Davis’ claim that UK negotiators are more civilised than the EU’s

As the Brexit negotiations go not just up to the wire, but balance on it, trying to decide whether to cut the red bit or the blue bit, former chief negotiator for the UK, David Davis, helped ease the tension immeasurably with his diplomacy.

Oh, wait – no, he didn’t.

Author Emma Kennedy cut to the chase.

This is abject nonsense. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) December 7, 2020

These other reactions fill in some details.

1.

Ah the whole: “Britain is more civilised than other countries” mantra from David Davis. Now, where have we heard that argument before?……… https://t.co/wIdVIA2eZM — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) December 7, 2020

2.

David Davis knows what he is talking about when it comes to negotiations. As our hard-working Brexit Secretary he personally spent 4 whole hours in negotiations with Michel Barnier in 2018.#BrexitShambles https://t.co/uHH8aBST4r — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 7, 2020

3.

An infinite number of David Davises typing for an infinite number of years on an infinite number of keyboards would still manage to be wrong about everything.#BrexitShambles pic.twitter.com/EeCI9egFLS — Andy Grayson🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈😷 (@AndyGrays0n) December 7, 2020

4.

So the Home Secretary didn't suggest cutting off Ireland's food supplies, then? https://t.co/fQN8RnJ1aq — (((Frances "Cassandra" Coppola)))🕷️ (@Frances_Coppola) December 7, 2020

5.

If David Davis were a stopped clock he would somehow find a way to miraculously skip straight past the two times a day in which he was right. https://t.co/s4mtjUGn9A — Tom Peck (@tompeck) December 7, 2020

6.

Nothing says "civilised" like going to a negotiation without bothering to take any notes with you. pic.twitter.com/rAqVKGQ3aD — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) December 7, 2020

7.

What David Davis actually means here is that David Davis has nothing to fear with a No Deal Brexit, since he’ll still be trousering £60,000 for 20 hours work from JCB on top of his salary as an MP. Those without £3,000 an hour consultancy gigs might have grounds for concern. https://t.co/JOh3aADDqr — Alfie Potts Harmer (@ahtralfie) December 7, 2020

8.

You honestly can't know what civilised means until you've witnessed a steaming David Davis berating a Belgian hotel receptionist in the early hours, demanding to know why he can't plug in his three pin travel kettle to make a pack of chow mein Supernoodles. https://t.co/xaI3XiVs4T — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) December 7, 2020

9.

It is astonishing that people like David "Easiest Deal In History" Davis are not in hiding, frankly. https://t.co/KBWoL65tbC — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) December 7, 2020

One last opinion …

it's a bit unfair on idiots to call David Davis an idiot — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) December 7, 2020

READ MORE

‘We’re a much better country’ – 7 favourite responses to Gavin Williamson’s vaccine boast

Source David Davis Image Screengrab