Non-musicians are trying to figure out what this violin accessory is – and they’re struggling, hard

Over on Twitter, a user asked a seemingly simple question that’s left a lot of the non-musically inclined among us a little stumped.

non violinist what do you think this is? pic.twitter.com/UsXczlM17c — kai | ARA DAY (@staryIix) December 5, 2020

The two images have inspired over 19,000 responses with guesses ranging from the reasonable to the downright absurd – although most people agree that the objects look way tastier than they probably should.

Don’t worry, the correct answer is at the bottom of this post. Before the mystery is revealed though, here are some of the best (and worst) guesses:

forbidden kitkat bar https://t.co/zhujQtCTSF — peppermint bmo (@eigenrobot) December 7, 2020

looks like a food for me is that a food for violinist only? — ︎ ︎kish (@haniielove) December 5, 2020



I don't play the violin, but I know what that is. It's a delicious block of honey. https://t.co/r1sXDtkYLu — Vaughn Pinpin (@vaughnpinpin) December 6, 2020

What do I look like an idiot that's an uncut fig newton. A mainstay of any violin ensemble https://t.co/NVgpDGvWM4 — Miles John (@GabaghoulComics) December 6, 2020

this is one of those lollipops that’s supposed to have a bug in it pic.twitter.com/YIJwLWy7tA — JANIE (@janicecoId) December 6, 2020

this is how they used to make werther's originals https://t.co/9W3pkPgyh3 — Cae is GraStreams on Twitch (@inurashii) December 6, 2020

It’s the hair gel bars!!!😭 or the stuff u use to clear ur shoes! pic.twitter.com/XNjW3oe1LA — 🦋 (@Simply_lay_) December 6, 2020

And now the moment you’ve all been waiting for…

The item in question is rosin, which Google tells us is a “solid form of resin that’s obtained from pines and other conifers.” It’s used by violinists, amongst other string musicians, to reduce friction between the bow and the strings.

In other words:

the stuff you put on the string so it goes "euuuuuuu" instead of "eaaaaaaaa" — the rat king👑🐭🏳️‍⚧️ (@alexlikesgoats) December 6, 2020

The more you know.

