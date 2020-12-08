Non-musicians are trying to figure out what this violin accessory is – and they’re struggling, hard

Over on Twitter, a user asked a seemingly simple question that’s left a lot of the non-musically inclined among us a little stumped.

The two images have inspired over 19,000 responses with guesses ranging from the reasonable to the downright absurd – although most people agree that the objects look way tastier than they probably should.

Don’t worry, the correct answer is at the bottom of this post. Before the mystery is revealed though, here are some of the best (and worst) guesses:

1.

2.


3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And now the moment you’ve all been waiting for…

The item in question is rosin, which Google tells us is a “solid form of resin that’s obtained from pines and other conifers.” It’s used by violinists, amongst other string musicians, to reduce friction between the bow and the strings.

In other words:

The more you know.

Source: @staryIix