Minimalist nativity sets are apparently a thing and people have mixed feelings

Christmas decorations are typically a showy affair, with shiny tinsel, flashy light displays, and extravagant trees being staples of the season. However, that hasn’t stopped minimalist designers from getting into the festive spirit.

A selection of minimalist nativity sets was shared on Twitter by @kejones_, prompting over 10,000 people to join in on a debate over Christmas decoration design.

Last night I discovered “minimalist nativity sets” and I am WEEPING pic.twitter.com/XuRoGq8i1v — Kirby Jones (@kejones_) December 5, 2020

Not everyone was a fan of the simplistic style.

Whoever first passed off a box of dowels as a beautiful religious icon that costs a lot *because art* is patron saint of grifters https://t.co/V1d3KHiPMF — Erica Henderson (@EricaFails) December 7, 2020

These sets would all be improved with a sausage roll. pic.twitter.com/O6eCPXpJ43 — Paolo (@phollando) December 6, 2020

we’ve marie kondo’d the birth of christ https://t.co/Xz0YDH7qO3 — Black Mambo No. 5 (@poistergeist) December 6, 2020

The wooden block design in particular captured the attention of Twitter users.

tag urself i’m donkey https://t.co/LCyP1fdDrf — Grey Jarvis (@grey_jarvis) December 6, 2020

mom: we got sheep at home

the sheep at home: https://t.co/LDWfAGQ7Ou pic.twitter.com/ZbCIUZcjBf — jules rylan (@radiantbutch) December 6, 2020

The one with the names stamped on the blocks is one of the best things I have ever seen. SHEEP https://t.co/46plMnqpgH — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) December 6, 2020

Others took the opportunity to share their own favourite takes on the nativity.

At the opposite end of the scale, may I present this vacuum cleaner nativity: pic.twitter.com/3gH9DFOjLS — Lorna (@florilegia) December 6, 2020

This was my Curacy church, it wasn’t set up like this, it appeared after church cleaning. Accidental minimalist nativity pic.twitter.com/Bp1Cg9dOLP — Fr. Samuel-Bruno SSC (@FatherSJMC) December 6, 2020

Love them or hate, they certainly leave a lasting impression.

I thought you were creating a minimalist nativity scene 😭 https://t.co/7LP4NEFxcL — Deimos (@Tarik_Prem0) December 7, 2020

