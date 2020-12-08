Minimalist nativity sets are apparently a thing and people have mixed feelings

Christmas decorations are typically a showy affair, with shiny tinsel, flashy light displays, and extravagant trees being staples of the season. However, that hasn’t stopped minimalist designers from getting into the festive spirit.

A selection of minimalist nativity sets was shared on Twitter by @kejones_, prompting over 10,000 people to join in on a debate over Christmas decoration design.

 

Not everyone was a fan of the simplistic style.

 

The wooden block design in particular captured the attention of Twitter users.

 

Others took the opportunity to share their own favourite takes on the nativity.

 

Love them or hate, they certainly leave a lasting impression.

Source: @kejones_