The French prime minister searching for the glasses he’s wearing is our Relatable Clip of the Day

We’ve found our top contender for ‘Relatable Clip of the Day’ – possibly even of the week. Here’s French prime minister, Jean Castex, caught on camera doing something every glasses wearer has done at one time or another.

The French prime minister looking for his glasses, which are on his face, is all of us who have ever worn glasses

pic.twitter.com/nyGV5Z9Ny1 — Katy Lee (@kjalee) December 4, 2020

Originally shared – in French – by @LabVince, the clip struck a chord with a lot of people.

this is me but looking for my headphones when they are in my ears and playing music https://t.co/hzhkoD1asG — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 5, 2020

Have worried I've lost my phone while LOOKING AT MY PHONE https://t.co/Tv9ZbP89hI — Marina O'Loughlin (@MarinaOLoughlin) December 4, 2020

Jesus Christ if this isn't me. https://t.co/llhL7ziEKy — Rachel England (@Rachel_England) December 4, 2020

Love it! Although I am far too short-sighted to not realise I am wearing my glasses, I have sometimes worn contact lenses then poked myself in the eye trying to take my glasses off… https://t.co/9NKRFKg0yK — Tim Harford (@TimHarford) December 4, 2020

A French tweeter named JF Luberon spotted something familiar about the clip.

Mais bien sûr!

via Gfycat

Source @LabVince Image Screengrab