The French prime minister searching for the glasses he’s wearing is our Relatable Clip of the Day

We’ve found our top contender for ‘Relatable Clip of the Day’ – possibly even of the week. Here’s French prime minister, Jean Castex, caught on camera doing something every glasses wearer has done at one time or another.

Originally shared – in French – by @LabVince, the clip struck a chord with a lot of people.

A French tweeter named JF Luberon spotted something familiar about the clip.

Mais bien sûr!

via Gfycat

Source @LabVince