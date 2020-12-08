Someone named William Shakespeare got the vaccine and the puns went from Bard to verse – 17 favourites

Just a month after the announcement that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had been successful in trials, it has been administered to the first few recipients in the UK.

The first patient to have one of the injections was 90-year-old Margaret Keenan from Enniskillen, who was given the jab in hospital in Coventry.

The second recipient, and the first man, had a much more memorable name.

BREAKING: The 2nd person in the world to have the Covid vaccine is… this is not a joke… WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE from Warwickshire!!! pic.twitter.com/yNbPLXLhfP — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 8, 2020

Of course, Twitter couldn’t resist the temptation to make a joke or two – or hundreds. These were our favourites.

1.

Actually I heard the second person to get the vaccine was Christopher Marlowe but William Shakespeare took all the credit. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) December 8, 2020

2.

The whole of Britain now trying to think of Shakespeare vaccine puns, but we all only know the one play we had to do for O level. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 8, 2020

3.

All's well that ends well. https://t.co/F3dmzDa6Pp — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 8, 2020

4.

Is this a jabber I see before me… https://t.co/YyOQWCIoa2 — Anne Alexander (@Annemariealex) December 8, 2020

5.

finally they got the microchips into William Shakespeare — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 8, 2020

6.

7.

Taming of the flu https://t.co/pknSgdOHFk — March for Change (@march_change) December 8, 2020

8.

Me trying to con my way into an early vaccination pic.twitter.com/y3qn1IlO6T — 🏳️‍🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) December 8, 2020

9.