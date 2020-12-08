Someone named William Shakespeare got the vaccine and the puns went from Bard to verse – 17 favourites
Just a month after the announcement that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had been successful in trials, it has been administered to the first few recipients in the UK.
The first patient to have one of the injections was 90-year-old Margaret Keenan from Enniskillen, who was given the jab in hospital in Coventry.
The second recipient, and the first man, had a much more memorable name.
BREAKING: The 2nd person in the world to have the Covid vaccine is… this is not a joke… WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE from Warwickshire!!! pic.twitter.com/yNbPLXLhfP
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 8, 2020
Of course, Twitter couldn’t resist the temptation to make a joke or two – or hundreds. These were our favourites.
1.
Actually I heard the second person to get the vaccine was Christopher Marlowe but William Shakespeare took all the credit.
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) December 8, 2020
2.
The whole of Britain now trying to think of Shakespeare vaccine puns, but we all only know the one play we had to do for O level.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 8, 2020
3.
All's well that ends well. https://t.co/F3dmzDa6Pp
— Otto English (@Otto_English) December 8, 2020
4.
Is this a jabber I see before me… https://t.co/YyOQWCIoa2
— Anne Alexander (@Annemariealex) December 8, 2020
5.
finally they got the microchips into William Shakespeare
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 8, 2020
6.
This Winter’s Tale https://t.co/eWzVuQAkIp
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 8, 2020
7.
Taming of the flu https://t.co/pknSgdOHFk
— March for Change (@march_change) December 8, 2020
8.
Me trying to con my way into an early vaccination pic.twitter.com/y3qn1IlO6T
— 🏳️🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) December 8, 2020
9.
A massive win for Oliver Dowden. Tories, always putting the arts sector first. https://t.co/nRHCGfEh73
— Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) December 8, 2020