Donald Trump made a comedy quick exit from a medal ceremony to avoid answering questions – 9 favourite responses

To the White House, where Donald Trump was awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dan Gable, a wrestling legend and Olympic gold medal winner who joined Trump on stage during the election campaign to give his backing to the so-called president.

We only mention this because of Trump’s comedy quick exit from the whole thing, abruptly walking out, presumably to avoid having to answer reporter’s questions, and leaving Gable standing.

If it’s not peak Trump, then it’s something close.

Today @realDonaldTrump wandered out of his own office and left Medal of Freedom recipient, Dan Gable, standing there with no clue what to do. “More Presidential than anyone in history.” pic.twitter.com/S5b2FLPWoZ — KevinlyFrauder 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) December 8, 2020

The clip went wildly viral today and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

This is unreal. Trump abruptly walked out of Dan Gable’s Medal of Freedom ceremony today, leaving Gable shrugging and at a complete loss about what he was supposed to do. pic.twitter.com/mOzlLn8poC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2020

he shit his pants and just left dan gable hanging pic.twitter.com/80zZoHqrRH — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 8, 2020

Imagine receiving the Medal of Freedom, but the guy who gave it to you just leaves abruptly like a spoiled brat who just shit his Depends. Yep, that happened today.pic.twitter.com/naYnRIBxcD — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 8, 2020

In fairness, he had an election to overturn. https://t.co/Co3L8K8wlI — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 8, 2020

You can’t make it up. This really happened earlier today: Trump wandered out of his own office and left Medal of Freedom recipient — Dan Gable — standing there wondering what to do next. What a selfish man…pic.twitter.com/xqdCbaJjLZ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 8, 2020

Sometimes you just really need to poop pic.twitter.com/656zQxg3EL — Operation MAGA (@OperationMAGA) December 8, 2020

I can't stop watching this. Trump's brain is soup. https://t.co/3YWFRV62Wk — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 8, 2020

Maybe Trump wasn’t happened with Gable’s answer when he asked him this.

Trump awarding Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable. TRUMP: “Now, I’m larger than you a little bit. Do you think I could take you in wrestling now? Would I have a big advantage?” GABLE: “You would have no chance.” pic.twitter.com/Kn6OBOIrsO — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) December 7, 2020

And of course it was crying out for this …

Source @KevinlyFather