Donald Trump made a comedy quick exit from a medal ceremony to avoid answering questions – 9 favourite responses

To the White House, where Donald Trump was awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dan Gable, a wrestling legend and Olympic gold medal winner who joined Trump on stage during the election campaign to give his backing to the so-called president.

We only mention this because of Trump’s comedy quick exit from the whole thing, abruptly walking out, presumably to avoid having to answer reporter’s questions, and leaving Gable standing.

If it’s not peak Trump, then it’s something close.

The clip went wildly viral today and here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Maybe Trump wasn’t happened with Gable’s answer when he asked him this.

And of course it was crying out for this …

Source @KevinlyFather