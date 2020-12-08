This 3-year-old’s assessment of Boris Johnson is both brutal and hilarious

If you aren’t familiar with the Kabs Family, who share their funny and cute videos and pictures across several social media platforms, you’ve been missing out and it’s time to put that right.

When the lockdown ended in England, dad Tay tried to break the good news to his three-year-old daughter, Maliya – with very little success.

Watch to the end.

When even three-year-olds are onto you, there’s not much hope.

TikTok users were here for it.

When the clip was shared on Twitter, the reactions were much the same and included this advice.

As a rule, I say we should be listening to Mali. She's really smart! 😉 https://t.co/cCZdrCd0De — Renée (@Renee_AmberRain) December 3, 2020

Somebody get Mali on the phone to Ursula von der Leyen – she’s our only hope.

You can follow the Kabs Family on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, as well as TikTok.

READ MORE

A 2-year-old solves a famous ethical dilemma in a hilariously ruthless way

Source The Kabs Family Image Screengrab