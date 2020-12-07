This is why you should always clean snow off the roof of your car
‘Can’t be bothered to clean the snow off of my cars roof, what could go wrong?’ asks 5_Frog_Margin who shared this terrifying video over on Reddit.
‘I have a legitimate fear of this happening and I thought I was being irrational … Now I know that it could actually happen …’ LeWildAmber
‘My dude, that is no snow. That’s solid af ice.’ Lightning_bolt360
‘My state has the “ice missile” law for this reason, you can get ticketed for not clearing the snow/ ice off your vehicle.’ ApulMadeekAut
READ MORE
The video of this eagle went viral because it’s so … huge
Source Reddit u/5_Frog_Margin Imgur