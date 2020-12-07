Donald Trump said Rudy Giuliani had the ‘China Virus’ and Mark Hamill’s response said it all

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19.

We know this because Trump told everyone about it on Twitter, obviously.

There was no shortage of on-point replies, as you might imagine.

But the best, the very best, was from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

We also liked this.

And this.

