Donald Trump said Rudy Giuliani had the ‘China Virus’ and Mark Hamill’s response said it all

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19.

We know this because Trump told everyone about it on Twitter, obviously.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

There was no shortage of on-point replies, as you might imagine.

I thought vampires were immune because of the bat thing? https://t.co/p8wSg3l2HS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 6, 2020

For a democratic hoax to bring down your administration, it sure has great aim. https://t.co/GanpUN0ujE — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 6, 2020

This is so much more heartfelt than when Trump Jr got it lol https://t.co/kQUrgPAYmx — Women Posting Their W's Online 😊👏 (@jonny_is_good) December 6, 2020

It's almost like the Republican strategy of taking no precautions, engaging in deliberately risky behavior, and expecting Jesus to keep you safe doesn't actually work. https://t.co/o3rRjQ4svq — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) December 6, 2020

But the best, the very best, was from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

.@RudyGiuliani-by far the greatest conspiracy theorist in the history of America & who has been working tirelessly to undermine faith in our democracy in service to the most corrupt president (by far!) in the history of the USA, has fallen victim to the Fake News Covid Hoax. #SAD https://t.co/18r9M8RKiR — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 6, 2020

We also liked this.

Breaking: Rudy Giuliani loses sense of smell; everyone around him jealous. — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) December 7, 2020

And this.

Rudy Giuliani admitted to Johns Hopkins Home Hardware Emporium. #Giuliani — Dom Joly (@domjoly) December 6, 2020

