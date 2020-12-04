The video of this eagle went viral because it’s so … huge
It was shared by Redditor Palifaith who said: ‘The sheer size of this eagle.’
They’re not kidding.
Just in case you’re wondering – of course you’re wondering – it’s apparently a Steller’s sea eagle which, averaging around 5kg to 9kg (or 11lb to 20lb) is the heaviest eagle in the world.
Reassuringly expansive.
‘They are absolute beasts.I live in a valley that has a large community of wedge tailed eagles they are truly massive even at a distance.
‘One morning driving to work I saw one dive out of nowhere and snatch a rabbit off the side of the road.Another time I saw one take off from a tree branch one of the most powerful things I have ever seen.’ assclownmonthly
‘I would shite myself TBH.’ 5um11
Source gfycat
Reddit u/Palifaith
