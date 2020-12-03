This exceptionally curious cat wouldn’t leave the orchestra alone and it’s just brilliant
Here’s a minute or two to make your day better, a classical concert performance that was memorable – along with the fabulous music, no doubt – for this exceptionally curious cat.
It went viral after it was posted by @lgrimaz on Twitter and it’s just a brilliant watch.
I'm a cat.
I can do what I want.
— 🐾 Laura 🐾 (@lgrimaz) December 1, 2020
Fabulous.
Omg, I love this cat, haha. https://t.co/8VOdkT7qBw
— Tricia Helfer (@trutriciahelfer) December 2, 2020
This cat is my spirit animal. https://t.co/9qRBzeXHfp
— Ashley Hutchison (@AshleyEditorial) December 3, 2020
Cat: they are playing for ME https://t.co/ntwl3jkOIn
— Chelsea M. Cameron (@chel_c_cam) December 2, 2020
Mayhem. We love mayhem. https://t.co/IPdaYmz2Vn
— Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) December 2, 2020
Today's winner of the internet 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/SUIp5QpToY
— Katya von der Goltz King (@KatyavdGK) December 2, 2020
READ MORE
The moment this kitten suddenly realises it has 4 paws is a proper treat
Source Twitter @lgrimaz