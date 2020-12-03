This exceptionally curious cat wouldn’t leave the orchestra alone and it’s just brilliant

Here’s a minute or two to make your day better, a classical concert performance that was memorable – along with the fabulous music, no doubt – for this exceptionally curious cat.

It went viral after it was posted by @lgrimaz on Twitter and it’s just a brilliant watch.

Fabulous.

READ MORE

The moment this kitten suddenly realises it has 4 paws is a proper treat

Source Twitter @lgrimaz