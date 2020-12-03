This confused koala ended up in a family’s Christmas tree and it’s today’s loveliest tale

This is just a lovely story of a confused koala that ended up in a family’s Christmas tree and it’s a fabulous escape from everything else that’s happening right now.

Brilliant. And you can read the full Guardian news story here.

Source @guardian