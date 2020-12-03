This confused koala ended up in a family’s Christmas tree and it’s today’s loveliest tale

This is just a lovely story of a confused koala that ended up in a family’s Christmas tree and it’s a fabulous escape from everything else that’s happening right now.

A very Aussie Christmas? 🐨 A family in South Australia came home to find this wild koala had made itself comfortable in the Christmas tree in their living room https://t.co/BxcCZW1rq8 pic.twitter.com/l6w2wgF9sM — The Guardian (@guardian) December 3, 2020

Brilliant. And you can read the full Guardian news story here.

Honestly, this little chap may have just saved 2020 🐨🎄❤️ https://t.co/gPCHQX6pQt — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) December 3, 2020

Source @guardian