Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift pooled their skills to make the best dating app ad for 2020

Since the rights to her back catalogue were sold by Ithaca Holdings, Taylor Swift has undertaken to re-record her older material, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its release.

On Wednesday, she debuted the new version of her massive hit, Love Story, in the best way – via Ryan Reynolds‘ production company, Maximum Effort‘s new advert for Match.com.

Here’s how she introduced the ad.

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

Of course, Ryan Reynolds posted it, too.

Can there be any doubt that this is the true love story of 2020?

*checks coverage in hell* — MintMobile (@Mintmobile) December 2, 2020

I’ve got full bars. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 2, 2020

Twitter had this to say.

You’ve gotta admit, this is the couple of the year… Funny ad for Match dot com by Ryan Reynolds with a little help from Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/ACXRQbk1Tx — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) December 2, 2020

This is my favorite marketing on the Internet right now. https://t.co/KaAbc8wV0k — Ann Handley (@MarketingProfs) December 2, 2020

Absolutely love this. And the fact that they went with the "Darkness" design from Legend, makes it even better. https://t.co/mrXHkpq27o — First name: Joven Last name: Shire (@TheJovenshire) December 2, 2020

See, 2020 wasn't ALL bad 🤣 https://t.co/AbetMzc7es — Nathan Barker (@NASA_Nerd) December 2, 2020

This is the best thing on the internet today. https://t.co/iYqkaOLjjk — Jodi Picoult (@jodipicoult) December 2, 2020

Okay, this legitimately made me laugh out loud. That's clever!!!! haha. https://t.co/A851NDqzRo — Steve Saylor (@stevesaylor) December 2, 2020

There was another little love-in going on – between Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort.

Thank you, Ryan. Big fan of your work as well. https://t.co/PU35lNgyrv — Maximum Effort (@MaximumEffort) December 2, 2020

No dating app needed to call that one.

