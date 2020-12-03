Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift pooled their skills to make the best dating app ad for 2020

Since the rights to her back catalogue were sold by Ithaca Holdings, Taylor Swift has undertaken to re-record her older material, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its release.

On Wednesday, she debuted the new version of her massive hit, Love Story, in the best way – via Ryan Reynolds‘ production company, Maximum Effort‘s new advert for Match.com.

Here’s how she introduced the ad.

Of course, Ryan Reynolds posted it, too.

Can there be any doubt that this is the true love story of 2020?

Twitter had this to say.

There was another little love-in going on – between Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort.

No dating app needed to call that one.

