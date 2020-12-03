Donald Trump continues to deny that he lost the presidential election to Joe Biden and appears unlikely to concede any time soon. If, indeed, ever.

But maybe this will make all the difference.

‘Hopefully this will put an end to Trump’s election tantrums,’ said Spicylemon over on Reddit.

Brilliantly done.

‘Send one to Kanye.’ dubbsmqt ‘It wasn’t a loss. It was an alternative victory.’ ExactlySorta ‘You guys see the size of that ribbon? It’s the biggest ribbon. Nobody ever won a ribbon like that before, and you know why? Obama never did, Biden never did, because people like me and send me ribbons. They don’t send other people ribbons.’ VTtransplant

Source Reddit u/Spicylemon