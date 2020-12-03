This guy had the best reaction to discovering his old school photo is a hilarious meme
Scientist Dr Adrian Smith made what must have been quite a shocking discovery recently, and we’re impressed at how well he’s handled it.
We’ll let him explain.
Here’s a very 2020 thing I just learned about myself: this picture of the 8-year-old, 3rd grade version of me has been a meme FOR YEARS!!!!!!!!!!!!
Like, there’s merch and everything. Internet is weird. thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/4oUVjz5FEK
— Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) December 2, 2020
Hashtag – memes are people too.
He filled in some details.
As far as I can tell, past me has been living an internet-meme-life as Grayson, a creation of @TeenageStepdad, since at least 2017. pic.twitter.com/J6xXgEB7ba
— Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) December 2, 2020
Kudos to @TeenageStepdad – it’s pretty funny.
Adrian explained how he made the discovery.
I first stumbled into Grayson on IG. Scrolling through stories, I see my picture pop up. It’s a truly bizarre experience to bump into a disconnected version of yourself out there in the wild. Even weirder when it leads down a meme rabbit hole. pic.twitter.com/nHREZR5EEV
— Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) December 2, 2020
Instead of being offended by the use of his childhood image, he leant right into it – and picked a few favourites.
Here are some of my favorite versions of me. Smoking atheist rebel. Grayson Von Chevrolet. Hot dogs and Carmen San Diego. pic.twitter.com/kk0zpe3flg
— Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) December 2, 2020
I mean, Grayson-me is even available as a t-shirt and works as a poster child for a Patreon tier. He’s living quite the life. pic.twitter.com/Mn5UVTAOyi
— Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) December 2, 2020