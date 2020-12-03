“A fourth monolith has been located …”

As if 2020 weren’t the gift that keeps on giving (people coronavirus), there has recently been some interest in a mysterious metal erection – not like that – which appeared in the Utah desert.

People had scarcely had time to make jokes about aliens and curses when the thing vanished as mysteriously as it had arrived.

However, the puzzle was neither solved nor over.

Then a third monolith – or the same one again – appeared in California.

With people wondering what the structure could be and who might have left it, new footage emerged showing not the what, but the who.

Makes perfect sense. Who else but Bigfoot would be able to lift it?

