“A fourth monolith has been located …”

As if 2020 weren’t the gift that keeps on giving (people coronavirus), there has recently been some interest in a mysterious metal erection – not like that – which appeared in the Utah desert.

Officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety's Aero Bureau were flying by helicopter last Wednesday, helping the Division of Wildlife Resources count bighorn sheep, when they spotted a shiny, silver metal monolith sticking out of the ground https://t.co/v3Ny7QWDQo — CNN (@CNN) November 24, 2020

People had scarcely had time to make jokes about aliens and curses when the thing vanished as mysteriously as it had arrived.

The mysterious metal monolith that was found last week in the Utah desert has vanished. https://t.co/tUFYRCfhe0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 29, 2020

However, the puzzle was neither solved nor over.

NEW – A metal monolith identical to the one recently found in #Utah has just appeared on a hillside in Romania. pic.twitter.com/kR6Kkg23xr — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 30, 2020

Then a third monolith – or the same one again – appeared in California.

BREAKING NEWS There is currently a monolith at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero!! (Photos by @Atownreporter) pic.twitter.com/0vPhEWYkeY — Connor Allen (@ConnorCAllen) December 2, 2020

With people wondering what the structure could be and who might have left it, new footage emerged showing not the what, but the who.

Makes perfect sense. Who else but Bigfoot would be able to lift it?

Rex Chapman shared Klara’s clip, boosting its reach and picking up comments like these:

When all the mysteries collide… https://t.co/2DV8l267BX — ℍ ℂ ℍ (@scotthetsko) December 3, 2020

I *knew* that the monolith was just a promotional tool for a 'Harry and the Hendersons' sequel. https://t.co/F2rsH5g2z2 — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) December 3, 2020

Man Sasquatch gets AROUND https://t.co/QWBISmTl8x — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 3, 2020

Because these things are always better with a soundtrack …

If someone could overlay Also sprach Zarathustra it would be perfect — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 3, 2020

Here you go George pic.twitter.com/1AsnBVZrzU — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) December 3, 2020

