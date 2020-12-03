Everyone’s loving this high energy M&S employee who’s gone viral on TikTok

When you imagine a TikTok influencer, a Marks and Spencer team manager from Birmingham might not be the first image that pops into your head.

Well, it’s time to reassess our idea of internet celebrities, because Craig from M&S Longbridge is the viral sensation we didn’t know we needed.

Craig from M&S Longbridge didn’t need to serve this much but decided to anyway. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/G6m93bXqDn — Jamie Boyle (@JamieSBoyle) December 1, 2020

Originally posted on the @mslongbridge TikTok account, the video reached a new audience when it was shared on Twitter by @JamieSBoyle.

In the video, a high energy Craig shows shoppers how to use the store’s scan & shop system. Admittedly, not the most exciting topic for a TikTok video, but luckily for us, the demonstration is being delivered by Craig.

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter:

Longbridge M&S is a place of intense misery for me, on the site of the former Rover plant where my grandad worked and where I bought my outfit for his funeral. The place we congregated after the misery of canvassing last year. But Craig? Craig has simply erased all of that. https://t.co/WjVGpAZkdQ — Nathalie Olah (@nrolah) December 2, 2020

Craig from M&S Longbridge for Strictly Come Dancing 2021 https://t.co/OL8HIprdlN — Jack Edwards (@jackbenedwards) December 2, 2020

I think 'iconic' is quite overused, but this more than earns it. Where's Longbridge? I'm going right now. https://t.co/NK74R6okLp — Juno Dawson (@junodawson) December 2, 2020

And for good measure, here’s what people are saying on TikTok:

If you’re hungry for more Craig videos, you can keep up to date with the Longbridge branch of Marks & Spencer on TikTok.

