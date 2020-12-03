Everyone’s loving this high energy M&S employee who’s gone viral on TikTok

When you imagine a TikTok influencer, a Marks and Spencer team manager from Birmingham might not be the first image that pops into your head.

Well, it’s time to reassess our idea of internet celebrities, because Craig from M&S Longbridge is the viral sensation we didn’t know we needed.

Originally posted on the @mslongbridge TikTok account, the video reached a new audience when it was shared on Twitter by @JamieSBoyle.

In the video, a high energy Craig shows shoppers how to use the store’s scan & shop system. Admittedly, not the most exciting topic for a TikTok video, but luckily for us, the demonstration is being delivered by Craig.

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter:

And for good measure, here’s what people are saying on TikTok:

If you’re hungry for more Craig videos, you can keep up to date with the Longbridge branch of  Marks & Spencer on TikTok.

Source: @JamieSBoylemslongbridge

 