‘When you need to confirm you’re not a robot’ is far too relatable and very funny

Since coronavirus landed, we’ve been bound to our cyber lives more than ever before, with “You’re on mute!” being one of the most frequently used phrases of the year.

This means we’ve had even more occasions on which we’ve had to prove we’re not robots, and comedy writer and performer, Stevie Martin – with the help of Lola-Rose Maxwell – has absolutely nailed how that tends to go.

when you need to confirm you're not a robot pic.twitter.com/nueeljlewl — Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) November 29, 2020

Relatable or what?

With more than 50,000 retweets, Twitter clearly loved the sketch, and this is what they had to say about it.

We've all been there 🤣 https://t.co/VTyJcIQON6 — Rotten Ovaries (@OvariesRotten) November 30, 2020

I think they need to show this video to both UX people and infosec people https://t.co/xpNSsngsJy — Adam ♿ (@voltagex) November 30, 2020

Saikat Chakraborty summed up the issue – with proving you aren’t a bot – not with the sketch.

The entire problem here is you have to prove to a robot that you are not a robot — Saikat Chakraborty (@csaikat22) November 30, 2020

As a bonus, here are Stevie and Lola-Rose on brilliant form, explaining what it’s like for freelancers trying to get paid.

for anyone self employed trying to get paid at the moment. Or any moment. pic.twitter.com/XM4rlqaJed — Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) August 18, 2020

Give her a follow so you don’t miss any future gems.

READ MORE

These British-themed Captchas inject fun into proving you’re not a robot

Source Stevie Martin Image Screengrab