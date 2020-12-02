‘When you need to confirm you’re not a robot’ is far too relatable and very funny

Since coronavirus landed, we’ve been bound to our cyber lives more than ever before, with “You’re on mute!” being one of the most frequently used phrases of the year.

This means we’ve had even more occasions on which we’ve had to prove we’re not robots, and comedy writer and performer, Stevie Martin – with the help of Lola-Rose Maxwell – has absolutely nailed how that tends to go.

Relatable or what?

With more than 50,000 retweets, Twitter clearly loved the sketch, and this is what they had to say about it.

Saikat Chakraborty summed up the issue – with proving you aren’t a bot – not with the sketch.

As a bonus, here are Stevie and Lola-Rose on brilliant form, explaining what it’s like for freelancers trying to get paid.

Give her a follow so you don’t miss any future gems.

READ MORE

These British-themed Captchas inject fun into proving you’re not a robot

Source Stevie Martin Image Screengrab