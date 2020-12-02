This dog snores just like a cartoon character and it’s 14 seconds well spent

It’s always rather lovely when you catch your dog having a good snore. But it’s especially so if your dog snores like this, posted by @TheoShantonas over on Twitter.

And it went viral after it was shared by @RexChapman.

And it reminded us of this clip from a while back. But which one’s better?

Source @TheoShantonas H/T @RexChapman