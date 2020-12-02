This dog snores just like a cartoon character and it’s 14 seconds well spent

It’s always rather lovely when you catch your dog having a good snore. But it’s especially so if your dog snores like this, posted by @TheoShantonas over on Twitter.

This dog snores like a cartoon character 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8FAZa1sD9J — Theo (@TheoShantonas) December 2, 2020

And it went viral after it was shared by @RexChapman.

That's not snoring. That's a happy dream. My dog has those. — Onward and Upward (@AmericanFapist) December 2, 2020

I think he is dreaming about snoring. — whippet sauce (@crughy) December 2, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣 that's adorable! — Kathy – a Beacon of Joy (@KathyHogan75) December 2, 2020

I wanna sleep as good as him one day soon — Richard Ali (@richalicomedy) December 2, 2020

And it reminded us of this clip from a while back. But which one’s better?

Source @TheoShantonas H/T @RexChapman