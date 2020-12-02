This dog snores just like a cartoon character and it’s 14 seconds well spent
It’s always rather lovely when you catch your dog having a good snore. But it’s especially so if your dog snores like this, posted by @TheoShantonas over on Twitter.
This dog snores like a cartoon character 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8FAZa1sD9J
— Theo (@TheoShantonas) December 2, 2020
And it went viral after it was shared by @RexChapman.
That's not snoring.
That's a happy dream. My dog has those.
— Onward and Upward (@AmericanFapist) December 2, 2020
I think he is dreaming about snoring.
— whippet sauce (@crughy) December 2, 2020
🤣🤣🤣🤣 that's adorable!
— Kathy – a Beacon of Joy (@KathyHogan75) December 2, 2020
I wanna sleep as good as him one day soon
— Richard Ali (@richalicomedy) December 2, 2020
And it reminded us of this clip from a while back. But which one’s better?
Source @TheoShantonas H/T @RexChapman