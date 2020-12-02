Spotify Wrapped 2020 has landed – 16 of the funniest reactions

It’s that time of year again, where Spotify gives us a deep, dark look into our souls by giving us a glimpse of our most-played artists, songs, and genres over the past 12 months.

With 2020 having been a year for the record books, the unwrapped data has caused a mixed emotional reaction on Twitter – even more so than usual.

These are just 16 of our favorite reactions to Spotify Wrapped 2020:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Side note: Spotify only collects data from January 1st till October 31st, so now’s the perfect time to cram in those guilty pleasures without impacting next year’s results. Happy listening.

READ MORE

BBC One’s Christmas TV schedule got a collective thumbs down – our 15 favourite responses

Source: @Spotify