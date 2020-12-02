Spotify Wrapped 2020 has landed – 16 of the funniest reactions

It’s that time of year again, where Spotify gives us a deep, dark look into our souls by giving us a glimpse of our most-played artists, songs, and genres over the past 12 months.

With 2020 having been a year for the record books, the unwrapped data has caused a mixed emotional reaction on Twitter – even more so than usual.

These are just 16 of our favorite reactions to Spotify Wrapped 2020:

1.

2.

apple music users watching everyone talk about their spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/JvII9g6Dxe — brown (@BrownRapFan) December 2, 2020

3.

i feel like if you listened to one particular song nonstop for a period of time and then very suddenly never listened to it again, Spotify should know there’s some heavy shit there and it should not go on your Unwrapped playlist — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) December 2, 2020

4.

Spotify Wrapped is like wow girl u a pioneer, a trailblazer, no single genre can contain you, the essence of you cannot be defined by the language u speak… anyway your top artist is Ariana Grande again — ᵒᵒ puulis ⁱᵐ ˢᵒ ˢᵏᵉᵏ 😒 (@sheshecummings) December 2, 2020

5.

6.

I want the Spotify Wrapped thing but for sandwiches. Show me how many BLTs I demolished this year and compare it to a national average. — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) December 2, 2020

7.

Already ruined my Spotify wrapped for 2020 by listening to the ratatouille soundtrack for three weeks straight — andy🌱 (@gothicdogsclub) February 5, 2020

8.

ok so should I start strategizing now so my 2021 Spotify wrapped isn’t embarrassing, or is December just like a throwaway month — Dylan Hafer (@thedylanhafer) December 2, 2020

9.

my spotify wrapped to me: pic.twitter.com/mP8CW7Mbgi — jianna justice (@jiannajustice) December 2, 2020

10.

spotify should be sued for this pic.twitter.com/JHD0XfYxSk — Ms. Grace Kuhlenschmidt (@GKuhlenschmidt) December 2, 2020

11.

Spotify year end stats: Succinct, shareable, in-depth look at your listening habits, presented nicely with displays and colors Apple music year end stats: pic.twitter.com/ucMcPGWemB — Boots, 'with the fur' (@afraidofwasps) December 2, 2020

12.

“you were in the top 0.5% of their listeners this year” pic.twitter.com/VjKAYtOl1J — the virgin marlee🎄 (@tuhzali) December 2, 2020

13.

"Don't judge a person by their looks but by their Spotify Top Songs of 2020." -Marie Curie — Lordpoor (@ribsrep) December 2, 2020

14.

legally speaking no one is allowed to judge anyone’s spotify wrapped this year like if someone has the glee cast in their top artists just mind ur business it’s 2020 — c 🦋 (@idont__claire) November 30, 2020

15.

everyone and their mother is in the top 0.5% for their artist of the year, someone is lying pic.twitter.com/a8bEjBjluw — ed (@purplepopsickle) December 2, 2020

16.

Spotify hitting publish on my 2020 wrapped pic.twitter.com/BELtFXH4Gd — Madeline Merritts (@madelinemerr) December 2, 2020

Side note: Spotify only collects data from January 1st till October 31st, so now’s the perfect time to cram in those guilty pleasures without impacting next year’s results. Happy listening.

