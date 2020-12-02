‘Somone’s going to get killed.’ This election official’s message to Donald Trump is a powerful, important watch

Donald Trump is continuing to dispute his election defeat to Joe Biden and this Georgia election official’s message to the so-called president went viral because it’s such a powerful, important watch.

It’s Gabriel Sterling, a lifelong Republican and one of the state’s top voting officials who oversaw the implementation of its new voting system.

Here’s what he had to say.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Here is a longer version of the same address.

Naturally – and entirely predictably – it fell on Donald Trump’s deaf ears.

Source Twitter @BrendanKeefe