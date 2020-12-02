‘Somone’s going to get killed.’ This election official’s message to Donald Trump is a powerful, important watch

Donald Trump is continuing to dispute his election defeat to Joe Biden and this Georgia election official’s message to the so-called president went viral because it’s such a powerful, important watch.

It’s Gabriel Sterling, a lifelong Republican and one of the state’s top voting officials who oversaw the implementation of its new voting system.

Here’s what he had to say.

"It. Has. All. Gone. Too. Far," says @GabrielSterling with Georgia Sec of State after a Dominion tech's life was threatened with a noose. "Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language….all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this." pic.twitter.com/OnHaxgpJx6 — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 1, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

This is what cold, hard fury sounds like. pic.twitter.com/KfcWwCWQIg — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) December 1, 2020

This right here is leadership. This is standing up for your people. This is calling it like you see it. This is courage. Be like @GabrielSterling https://t.co/Vo4Nhrxb6h — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) December 2, 2020

Standing ovation for Gabriel Sterling. His outrage is ALL OF US.pic.twitter.com/m38zEkvJrc — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 2, 2020

This! From a Republican election official in Georgia. It isn't about politics. It's about truth. And justice. And democracy. Either you stand on the side of what's right, and do so vocally and publicly. Or you don't. Silence is complicity. https://t.co/0Fj9FarJpe — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 1, 2020

Watch this. Then please share it. https://t.co/QbSd9PcfZH — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 2, 2020

Here is a longer version of the same address.

"It has all gone too far," Georgia election official @GabrielSterling said while addressing threats against election workers. "Mr. President, you have not condemned this language or these actions. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions." #gapol pic.twitter.com/AF86Iy1RJT — GPB News (@gpbnews) December 1, 2020

Naturally – and entirely predictably – it fell on Donald Trump’s deaf ears.

Rigged Election. Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia. What is Secretary of State and @BrianKempGA afraid of. They know what we’ll find!!! https://t.co/Km7tRm2s1A — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

Source Twitter @BrendanKeefe