Simply 8 times Eric Trump tried to be clever and ended up a glorious self-own

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Eric Trump who will presumably have to find something else to do when his father departs the White House on 20 January.

One thing we will miss about him – no, stick with us – are his attempts to defend his father, invariably on Twitter, which, it’s fair to say, don’t always go entirely to plan.

Here are 8 favourite times when Eric Trump tried to be clever but only succeeded in being something quite different.

1. When he said a vaccine cured his father of Covid-19

2. When he tweeted this picture of Ghislaine Maxwell.

3. When he thought this Roman emperor was fictional.

4. When he took the moral high ground after someone called his dad a name.

5. When he complained about disloyalty.

6. When he defended his dad’s incessant ‘Pocahontas’ jokes.

7. When he said this about his father’s landslide election defeat.

8. When he complained about Hunter Biden ‘not knowing anything about the industry he’s in’.

And while we’re here, take a moment to enjoy this again.

