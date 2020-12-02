Simply 8 times Eric Trump tried to be clever and ended up a glorious self-own

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Eric Trump who will presumably have to find something else to do when his father departs the White House on 20 January.

One thing we will miss about him – no, stick with us – are his attempts to defend his father, invariably on Twitter, which, it’s fair to say, don’t always go entirely to plan.

Here are 8 favourite times when Eric Trump tried to be clever but only succeeded in being something quite different.

1. When he said a vaccine cured his father of Covid-19

Eric Trump, who is clearly not an expert in these matters, repeatedly claims his father’s recovery from coronavirus is a result of “vaccines” his father created, which is false — he took therapeutic drugs but not vaccines, and certainly has played no direct role in creating them pic.twitter.com/mN1WrrkTg1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2020

Ah, yes… the new kind of vaccine that prevents you from getting a disease you already have. https://t.co/YQVWFP0DnT — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 11, 2020

2. When he tweeted this picture of Ghislaine Maxwell.

You really are the dumb one, aren’t you? pic.twitter.com/P5jMqBxY28 — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) July 2, 2020

3. When he thought this Roman emperor was fictional.

a) eric *absolutely* does not realize that marcus aurelius was a real person b) “the gladiator” c) all that aside, just an incredible, stunning burn on his dad — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 4, 2019

4. When he took the moral high ground after someone called his dad a name.

Listen to this idiot 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0dNT0AHF7N — Hear Me Roar (@Stop_Trump20) November 4, 2018

5. When he complained about disloyalty.

I truly hate disloyal people — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 17, 2018

Your father is disloyal to nearly everyone who is no longer useful to him….so I'm assuming this is about your dad. https://t.co/vVhPNSAmUn — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 17, 2018

6. When he defended his dad’s incessant ‘Pocahontas’ jokes.

MOMENTS AGO: Pres. Trump at White House event honoring Navajo code talkers, makes joke about "Pocahontas" Sen. Elizabeth Warren. pic.twitter.com/PgdhbxBrfT — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 27, 2017

The irony of an ABC reporter (whose parent company Disney has profited nearly half a billion dollars on the movie “Pocahontas”) inferring that the name is “offensive” is truly staggering to me. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 28, 2017

7. When he said this about his father’s landslide election defeat.

Does anyone believe that Biden got 15 million more votes than Obama in 2012? This from a candidate who would go days/weeks while hardly campaigning. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 28, 2020

yes. that's how awful your father is. remarkable, isn't it? https://t.co/VKanwoEuaD — Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) November 28, 2020

8. When he complained about Hunter Biden ‘not knowing anything about the industry he’s in’.

Hunter Biden "didn't know anything about the industry he was in, he didn't have any discernible duties, and he's getting paid $50,000 a month? And then he gets a billion five from China? …the entire media turns a blind eye." –@EricTrump pic.twitter.com/g11jUsT5M3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 3, 2019

If Eric thinks that's bad, wait till he hears about the politician whose sons are running an international business that the politician still visits, promotes and *personally profits from* in office https://t.co/IpaDT2I6Q9 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 3, 2019

And while we’re here, take a moment to enjoy this again.

Ladies and gentlemen this is what defeat sounds like pic.twitter.com/8qkXe6KOb0 — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 4, 2020

