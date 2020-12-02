People aren’t buying into this Tory MP’s anti-vax panic – our 9 favourite reactions

With several vaccines on the brink of becoming licensed for use, there have been suggestions that proof of having had one might become a requirement for things such as restaurant use or international travel, with Qantas already stating an intention to introduce this policy.

During the debate on the tier system for England, Tory Desmond Swayne was so incensed by the idea that he invented a word for it.

Steve Baker – The government should not turn a blind eye to businesses, like restaurants & airlines, to discriminate against people who have not had the vaccine Desmond Swayne – That would be "vaccinationism"…. pic.twitter.com/SuOVnx7L0K — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 1, 2020

Interesting that the Honourable Member for Savile Row thinks it’s a gotcha moment to suggest the government and their loved ones get vaccinated first, when that’s almost certainly what will happen.

No doubt the word “vaccinationism” will catch on with the anti-vax, anti-mask brigade, usually to be found in viral videos, yelling at staff in supermarkets.

Twitter reacted to Swayne’s histrionics with a certain amount of scorn. These were our favourites.

1.

Desmond Swayne should definitely win the Turner Prize for his amazing 20 year art prank "Lunatic Tory MP" — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) December 1, 2020

2.

Of course Brexiteer Desmond Swayne wouldn't approve of vaccines – he seems to have some exotic brain virus he got from peeing in a river and tiny toxic fish got inside him. Or rabies. Or egotism. Or syphilis. OR he's just a mouthy ignorant fool who peddles fear about medicine pic.twitter.com/VDksWaYamF — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) December 1, 2020

3.

Desmond Swayne is prone to bouts of severe exhaustion whenever he tries to use his brain. pic.twitter.com/S891NPH2ds — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 1, 2020

4.

5.

6.

Of all the wonders of the modern world – probes to the distant worlds of the Solar System, the Large Hadron Collider peering deep into the mysteries of Creation – the one that amazes me the most is that someone gave Desmond Swayne a knighthood. — Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) December 1, 2020

7.

I just had a chat with a local nurse who's worked through all this in spite of having a serious medical condition herself. I wish Swayne could spend five minutes alone with her and hear what she thinks of talk like this. https://t.co/5rgpRwDRCi — David Hewson (@david_hewson) December 1, 2020

8.

Please Gods above; make the 'vaccination passport' the same wine colour as the old UK in the EU passport in Dezza's imagination. https://t.co/QmF3OARD1n — Prisoner #44634 (Cell 14) (@RhubarbVaselino) December 1, 2020

9.

Rejecting science is like making love to a beautiful woman… pic.twitter.com/l7Rnt3tTSu — WtAF (@WTaF17) December 1, 2020

Here’s a handy tip from Bendor Grosvenor PhD.

You're all clever people so you don't need this unsolicited advice, but if you did ever wonder what to think about anything, just take the opposite view to Sir Desmond Swayne. — Bendor Grosvenor PhD (@arthistorynews) December 1, 2020

READ MORE

Downing Street wanted Oxford’s Covid vaccine to have a UK flag on it – 17 favourite responses

Source Haggis UK Image Screengrab, Daniel Schludi on Unsplash