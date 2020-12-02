People aren’t buying into this Tory MP’s anti-vax panic – our 9 favourite reactions

With several vaccines on the brink of becoming licensed for use, there have been suggestions that proof of having had one might become a requirement for things such as restaurant use or international travel, with Qantas already stating an intention to introduce this policy.

During the debate on the tier system for England, Tory Desmond Swayne was so incensed by the idea that he invented a word for it.

Interesting that the Honourable Member for Savile Row thinks it’s a gotcha moment to suggest the government and their loved ones get vaccinated first, when that’s almost certainly what will happen.

No doubt the word “vaccinationism” will catch on with the anti-vax, anti-mask brigade, usually to be found in viral videos, yelling at staff in supermarkets.

Twitter reacted to Swayne’s histrionics with a certain amount of scorn. These were our favourites.

Here’s a handy tip from Bendor Grosvenor PhD.

