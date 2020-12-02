People enjoyed the press release sent by Joe Biden’s dog after the president elect’s foot fracture

As you’ve probably seen by now, US president elect Joe Biden has fractured his foot playing with one of his dogs.

This never happened to Donald Trump because he doesn’t have a dog or indeed any pets, apart from his pet hates.

We only mention this because now Biden’s dog has sent a press release clarifying its role in the incident, shared by @canadianprguy over on Twitter and it’s just the light relief we needed right now.

Not everyone appreciated it. Just the right people.

I have worked in PR for many years: Have written many media releases. Have issued many media releases. This is one of the best media releases ever. pic.twitter.com/DNNWHp9jR2 — Stephen Murdoch (@canadianprguy) November 30, 2020

Source @canadianprguy