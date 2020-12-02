BBC One’s Christmas TV schedule got a collective thumbs down – our 15 favourite responses

It’s that tme of year again – the release of the Christmas TV schedules, though what used to involve the ritual of going through the TV and Radio Times magazines and circling essentials in red now just means setting the Sky box to record. Other TV providers are available.

The first schedule to land came from BBC One, arriving on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Mince pies at the ready! Here’s your Christmas schedule for @BBCOne… 🥧 pic.twitter.com/fl2KZQ9hv4 — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 1, 2020

The schedule received a mixed reaction, but it was heavily weighted towards mockery – like these responses.

1.

Jesus Christ as if we haven’t suffered enough this year. — Courtney Hodgkiss (@courtneyishere) December 1, 2020

2.

Made a few tweaks to the BBC1 Christmas Day schedule pic.twitter.com/019tORr6Fr — sophie (deck the) hall(s) 🎄 (@SophLouiseHall) December 1, 2020

3.

Talk about kicking a nation when it’s already down. pic.twitter.com/hAnFC4DIFy — David’s Total Landscaping (@davidofsussex) December 1, 2020

4.

Will the Queen's Speech come with a warning so the tabloids don't confuse it with The Crown? https://t.co/KwcJiMBm8b — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) December 1, 2020

5.

Dunkirk is just what the nation needs to cheer us all up on Christmas Day after a horrible year. Well done. — Clair Woodward (@clairywoowoo) December 1, 2020

6.

‘Worzel Gummidge: Saucy Nancy’ is the most English title of a program I’ve ever heard. https://t.co/L10C3ZpQBU — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) December 1, 2020

7.

I see BBC1 picked up a load of films at a car boot sale. https://t.co/LfEjWAmUqJ — Hippolyta Loudbasket (@Loudbasket) December 1, 2020

