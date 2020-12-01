This old video of a hilariously competitive sausage dog has gone viral all over again

It’s 27 years since someone videoed this dog race, and one dog in particular that is very, very competitive, and it’s just gone viral on Reddit all over again.

And here’s why.

And just three of the things people said about it (ending with a proper corker).

‘Sport is just so competitive nowadays. It’s a dog eat dog world out there.’ HugoZHackenbush2

‘Marathons would be the most watched sport if they were full contact.’ KayaniShepherd

‘OMG. When I was a kid, we had a cockateil who sang the Adam’s Family theme song and banged his beak on stuff for the snapping part. My parents sent the video in to America’s Funniest Home Videos (the original Bob Saget version). We got a call from the producer that Chipper was probably a finalist and had to sign some papers and whatnot to start the process of going out to the show. I was 11, sister was 8. We were SO excited!! Arguing about who got the window seat on the airplane, etc. Welp, in the end, they contacted us to tell us they were sorry but we wouldn’t be finalists after all. We got a stupid t-shirt in the mail.

‘Months later, when the episode finally aired, we got to see who beat us out of being the top 3 finalists. Guess who won. This stupid weiner dog. We were all so indignant!! That was 25 years ago. For 25 years, whenever I am asked about a “fun fact” about myself, I say I had a bird on AFV. And when they ask about it, I always grumble that we got “beat out by a stupid weiner dog” lol. Now this video is haunting me on Reddit too!!

‘Maybe it’s a sign from Chipper. He lived to be 27 and actually just passed away 2 weeks ago. My mom sure misses him. I’ll let her know he’s playing jokes from beyond. Thanks for the laugh whoever posted this. :)’ stcain02