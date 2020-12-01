This James Burke clip has gone viral all over again because the timing is so perfect

Over on Twitter @BBCArchive is full of fascinating clips from times past, as the name suggests. And there’s one more reason to follow them now because they are doing an ‘archive advent calendar’ beginning with one of the very best.

It’s an old clip of the peerless James Burke that we can’t watch enough because his timing is so perfect.

No second takes on that one. No wonder it’s been dubbed the ‘best timed shot in TV history’.

Just in case you’re interested – of course you’re interested! – Burke was reporting on the launch of Voyager 2 back in August 1977 for his brilliant BBC show Connections.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after it went viral all over again today.

And it reminded us of another brilliant piece of TV timing by another Buerk (albeit spelt differently), Michael Buerk.

Second best ever.

Source @BBCArchive