This James Burke clip has gone viral all over again because the timing is so perfect

Over on Twitter @BBCArchive is full of fascinating clips from times past, as the name suggests. And there’s one more reason to follow them now because they are doing an ‘archive advent calendar’ beginning with one of the very best.

It’s an old clip of the peerless James Burke that we can’t watch enough because his timing is so perfect.

We’re kicking off December with the #ArchiveAdventCalendar! Every day we’ll be uploading one of our favourite clips from the last year – starting with the greatest ever (in our opinion) piece to camera, courtesy of James Burke. pic.twitter.com/WDKbuTqNEs — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) December 1, 2020

No second takes on that one. No wonder it’s been dubbed the ‘best timed shot in TV history’.

Just in case you’re interested – of course you’re interested! – Burke was reporting on the launch of Voyager 2 back in August 1977 for his brilliant BBC show Connections.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after it went viral all over again today.

I have to watch this every time it comes into view. So so good. https://t.co/hzw3fOBaN0 — Ian Martin (@IanMartin) December 1, 2020

One of those moments when you couldn’t say “Sorry can we go again?” Brilliant timing from Mr Burke. https://t.co/19lbNgnZ0q — Josie Lawrence (@josielawrence1) December 1, 2020

Simply one of the greatest bits of TV timing EVER. https://t.co/TTPWVByYRT — Mike Collins (@MIKECOLLINS99) December 1, 2020

And it reminded us of another brilliant piece of TV timing by another Buerk (albeit spelt differently), Michael Buerk.

Here’s Michael Buerk starring in the most perfectly timed piece to camera: pic.twitter.com/ggcWCT3SfE — Phil (@VM_Phil) September 2, 2018

Second best ever.

Source @BBCArchive