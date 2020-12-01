This ‘crafty candle salad’ is a traditional American treat and we don’t know where to start
We’re grateful to @The_RHF for highlighting this traditional American treat which has somehow passed us by until now.
It’s a ‘crafty candle salad’ and, well, you’d better have a look at it for yourself.
— Rachael H Funnell (@The_RHF) December 1, 2020
And just in case that’s tricky to read …
‘Place a lettuce leaf on your favourite plate or napkin. Stand several pineapple rings on top of the lettuce. Position half a banana in the hole of the pineapple. Top the banana with a smidgeon of mayonnaise. Add a bright red cherry on top of the mayonnaise to resemble a burning flame for the crafty candle salad.’
Apparently it was popular in America between the 1920s and 1960s and considered a child friendly way of getting kids to eat salad.
Good luck with that.
