This ‘crafty candle salad’ is a traditional American treat and we don’t know where to start

We’re grateful to @The_RHF for highlighting this traditional American treat which has somehow passed us by until now.

It’s a ‘crafty candle salad’ and, well, you’d better have a look at it for yourself.

Stop the world I want to get off pic.twitter.com/lVRERAXF7L — Rachael H Funnell (@The_RHF) December 1, 2020

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

‘Place a lettuce leaf on your favourite plate or napkin. Stand several pineapple rings on top of the lettuce. Position half a banana in the hole of the pineapple. Top the banana with a smidgeon of mayonnaise. Add a bright red cherry on top of the mayonnaise to resemble a burning flame for the crafty candle salad.’

Apparently it was popular in America between the 1920s and 1960s and considered a child friendly way of getting kids to eat salad.

Good luck with that.

