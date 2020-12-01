This televangelist’s rant works so much better with a heavy metal backing track

Kenneth Copeland is a TV evangelist of the sort that seems to be most popular in the US, which works out rather well for him since that’s where he’s from.

Here’s how the devout supporter of Donald Trump reacted to news of Joe Biden‘s win.

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughs at the media for declaring that Joe Biden has won the election and will become president. pic.twitter.com/ARHqmsEbo7 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 8, 2020

Something tells us that’s not a real laugh.

However, the clip inspired talented guitarist, Andre Antunes to do this:

It’s a huge improvement.

Well, there’s good news – Andre’s done it again. This heavy metal accompaniment to one of Copeland’s evangelical rants makes his nonsense worth hearing.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about it.

Oh Lordy, I'm dying, more Heavy Metal Kenneth Copeland 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/NqWoImhCgQ — Ellie Jinglebelle (@A_Dixie_Girl) November 28, 2020

This is actually rather great! https://t.co/kdZeqZUPAc — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) November 30, 2020

This is the best video I've seen in months, and it's the longest I've ever managed to watch Kenneth Copeland too! Prost! pic.twitter.com/M3X0iSt2R1 — John Wheeler (@barleyscotch) November 30, 2020

Vi La Bianca was impressed for two reasons.

This…. kinda slaps? Also yay Copeland discussing how COVID is real and a vaccination will help? https://t.co/5xPArPjxK4 — Vi La Bianca (@AuthorConfusion) November 30, 2020

That’s Copeland off the Trump family Christmas card list.

