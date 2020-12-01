This televangelist’s rant works so much better with a heavy metal backing track

Kenneth Copeland is a TV evangelist of the sort that seems to be most popular in the US, which works out rather well for him since that’s where he’s from.

Here’s how the devout supporter of Donald Trump reacted to news of Joe Biden‘s win.

Something tells us that’s not a real laugh.

However, the clip inspired talented guitarist, Andre Antunes to do this:

It’s a huge improvement.

Well, there’s good news – Andre’s done it again. This heavy metal accompaniment to one of Copeland’s evangelical rants makes his nonsense worth hearing.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about it.

Vi La Bianca was impressed for two reasons.

That’s Copeland off the Trump family Christmas card list.

Source Andre Antunes Image Screengrab